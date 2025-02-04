New Eagles mural on South Broad Street celebrates the Birds' Super Bowl run

After joining in the crowds that reveled in the Eagles' NFC championship last month, Conrad Benner said he stumbled upon the perfect place for a Super Bowl-themed mural on South Broad Street.

"I was walking home from Center City after the celebrations, and I saw this wall," Benner said. "Someone had spray-painted 'Go Birds' on it. I reached out to the wall owner, he gave an immediate yes."

The 10-by-16-foot mural, called "Go Birds," went up Tuesday on a building at 1123 S. Broad St. The mural is a collaboration between Mural Arts, the Del Borrello Group – which owns the building – and Benner's Streets Dept., which showcases Philly's public art.

Benner, who is also a curator and project manager at Mural Arts, said Mural Arts wanted to create a piece to connect with Eagles fans after witnessing their reactions to the team advancing to the Super Bowl. He reached out to artist Tiff Urquhart, who made the design out of spray paint in a single day, and the whole project came together in the span of a week.

The mural depicts a multicolor eagle standing on a football offset by a kelly green background that says 'Go Birds.' But it's a more serious than celebratory bird — an intentional decision Urquhart made to offset the high-energy fan celebrations seen after the NFC Championship game.

"I wanted to capture that electric feeling leading up to the Super Bowl, but through the eyes of a poised, stoic eagle—calm, patient, and intensely focused," Urquhart said. "It’s a reflection of the city itself: bold, resilient, and always ready for the next moment. Public art has the power to bring people together, and there’s nothing that unites Philly quite like the Eagles."

Eagles fans already may be familiar with Urquhart's work. Her "Eagles Wings" mural at Lincoln Financial Field, which went up in 2023, has become a popular spot for fan pictures. She also has collaborated with the 76ers and Philadelphia International Airport on pieces.

Provided image/Luzi Media A new Philadelphia Eagles-themed mural, 'Go Birds,' is going up Tuesday at 1123 S. Broad St. The image above is a rendering.

The new mural is meant to be temporary, but just how long it stays up depends on the outcome of the Super Bowl, Benner said. If the Eagles win, he expects to see it live on for at least a few more months. He said the owner has expressed interest in a more permanent installation.

In the interim, Benner said he hopes the mural can be an outlet for fans to show their pride before Sunday's game. There's not much fans can do until then, save for stocking up on Super Bowl snacks, he said. But the mural offers a chance for people to take photos and videos and "get that energy out," especially in a city with such a large sports and arts presence.

"I love that we live in the public art capital of the world, that we live in a city where we have all these arts organizations that can support artists and use moments like this to reflect and mirror back to us," Benner said. "And I think right now, we're all green."