September 25, 2019

The Sixers' 20-man roster is now set heading into training camp

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers announced on Wednesday evening that they came to an agreement on a deal with wing Haywood Highsmith, who previously had been with the team on a two-way contract. According to a team spokesman, Highsmith's deal with the Sixers is an Exhibit 10 contract, a concept we touched on when they brought in Isaiah Miles in early August.

Though the Highsmith signing isn't a big deal on its own, it does signal something important — the Sixers have reached the 20-man roster limit for the offseason, and have now solidified the group we'll see during training camp, barring an unexpected development.

NBA contracts: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle, James Ennis, Jonah Bolden, Kyle O'Quinn, Raul Neto, Trey Burke, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz

Two-way contracts: Norvel Pelle, Marial Shayok

Exhibit 10 contracts: Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles, Haywood Highsmith

From this list of players, here are some relevant contract details that were either previously reported or confirmed by PhillyVoice during the offseason:

  1. Trey Burke's deal with the Sixers is only partially guaranteed for this season.
  2. Furkan Korkmaz's two-year contract for the minimum is guaranteed for this season, with a trigger date of July 10, 2020 to be guaranteed for next season.
  3. The second year in the contract of James Ennis, who is on the vet minimum, is a player option.

In all likelihood, the Exhibit 10 trio of Koumadje, Miles, and Highsmith will end up with the team's G-League affiliate in Delaware before the season starts, though the Sixers will have some time to give these guys a look before any decisions are made on cuts. The NBA's deadline to get down to 15 roster players is at 5 p.m. ET the day before the league's opening night, which falls on October 21st this season.

Training camp will get underway in Camden next Tuesday, October 1st, so it's not long now until we can talk about actual basketball being played.

RELATED: What exactly is an Exhibit 10 contract?

