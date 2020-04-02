More Sports:

April 02, 2020

Sixers' Al Horford to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 relief

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Sixers big man Al Horford during a game against his former team, the Boston Celtics.

Sixers big man Al Horford committed to donating $500,000 to aid COVID-19 relief on Thursday afternoon, targeted at his native Domincan Republic in addition to areas in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Boston, and Philadelphia where he has played throughout his basketball career. That's the word according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Horford joins his teammate Joel Embiid, who pledged to donate $500,000 of his own money to COVID-19 relief efforts late last week, in the fight against coronavirus. Embiid's donation came bundled with a commitment to supporting at-will Sixers employees who were impacted by the threat of salary reductions, but the Sixers reversed course on the reductions on March 24th following immense public pressure.

In the days since Sixers ownership changed their minds on that decision, Joshua Harris and David Blitzer have made donations to a number of charitable causes around the Philadelphia area. Early this week, Harris and Blitzer made a six-figure donation to Philabundance to provide meals to 160,000 people, and the city of Philadelphia announced during their daily COVID-19 press conference that Harris and Blitzer had committed a seven-figure donation to provide 10,000 Chromebook laptops for students in the Philadelphia School District.

"We are ecstatic to learn that the Sixers are helping our students get computers in their homes so they can continue to learn during what is an unprecedented time for all of hus, " Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said in a statement Monday. "Our hometown team has come through in such an amazing way proving that they are the true MVPs. I know I speak for our students, families, and staff when I thank them for their generosity."

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Harris and Blitzer's most recent donations were six-figure contributions to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Cooper University's COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Harris and Blitzer's donation to CHOP was made to help provide telemedicine to children in need during the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing doctors to check in with patients and diagnose them remotely, with the funds allowing CHOP doctors to make an estimated 5,000 remote visits with children per week.

"The funds from this generous donation ensure that we can fulfill our mission of providing high-quality healthcare for all children, in all circumstances," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said in a statement. "Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and the entire 76ers organization for thinking of us as we navigate these unchartered waters and support the families of our community.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia David Blitzer Al Horford Joshua Harris

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania reopens online liquor sales, then site quickly shuts down due to overwhelming demand
Pennsylvania liquor store online sales

Adult Health

Zantac, ranitidine generics removed from market due to cancer-causing impurity
FDA pulls Zantac ranitidine market

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Hart donating meals Philadelphia coronavirus

Food & Drink

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved