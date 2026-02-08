Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey will participate in the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest

The day before he makes his second appearance and first start in the NBA All-Star Game, Tyrese Maxey will make his first appearance in the 3-Point Contest, the NBA announced on Sunday afternoon. The eight-player field is as follows:

There will officially be Sixers representation across all three days of NBA All-Star festivities next weekend: VJ Edgecombe will play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday before Maxey takes center stage on Saturday and Sunday. Perhaps the most unlikely competitor for Maxey on Saturday is Damian Lillard, who is expected to miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.

