Sixers and Celtics officially execute trade involving Jaylen Brown and Paul George

The shocking trade between the Sixers and Boston Celtics – sending Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia and Paul George plus four future draft picks to Boston – is official.

The deal was officially announced by the teams on Monday, the first day many of the trade and free-agency commitments made over the last week can be executed.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers,” Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris said. “Throughout his career, Jaylen has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the league. He knows what it takes to win at the highest levels and I can’t wait to see him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. I also want to thank Paul for his contributions during his time in Philadelphia. Paul and his family were active in our community, and we’re appreciative of their time and impact here."



Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey added: “Jaylen has proven himself as one of the league’s top players year after year. He is a dynamic playmaker with a versatile skillset that positively impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His wealth of experience, high basketball IQ, poise, and leadership will benefit this franchise for years to come."



“I’m excited to begin this next chapter in Philly. From every conversation I’ve had, it’s clear this is a group that’s hungry, competitive, and committed to winning; and that’s the kind of environment I’ve always embraced. I’ve always believed that success comes from sacrifice, accountability, and putting the team above yourself. I’m looking forward to building with this group, earning the trust of my teammates, and chasing something special together,” Brown said. "Off the court, I’m just as excited to become part of the Philly community. Throughout my career, I’ve believed basketball can be a catalyst for creating real impact, and I’m eager to continue expanding the work of the 7uice Foundation, investing in youth, education, and opportunities that leave a lasting difference. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work. #Throwtheballup”



JAYLEN BROWN FILM BREAKDOWNS

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