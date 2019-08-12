Charles Barkley guarantees Sixers will win NBA Eastern Conference

The NBA's 2019-2020 schedule was released on Monday and the Philadelphia 76ers figure to be in the national spotlight quite a bit, including a Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

If you ask Charles Barkely, that will be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals — and he guarantees a Sixers victory.

Barkley joined Jared Greenberg on NBA TV on Monday to discuss early predictions for next season. The East, as far as he's concerned, is a two-team race between Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

While the Sixers lost Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick this offseason, they got a lot bigger and more athletic with the additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson in their starting five. Elton Brand also constructed what appears to be a deeper and more dependable bench.