November 14, 2024

Sixers unveil 2024-25 City Edition jersey, court

The Sixers say "the latest installment of the team’s uniform pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum."

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers' City Edition court for 2024-25, which will be used for 13 home games during the season.

The Sixers unveiled their City Edition jersey and court for the 2024-25 season on Thursday morning. They will be used for 13 home games during the regular season, on what the team calls "Spirit of 76 Nights."

The 13 games in which the team will don these jerseys and play on the special court:

• 11/24 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

• 11/27 vs. Houston Rockets

• 12/23 vs. San Antonio Spurs

• 1/6 vs. Phoenix Suns

• 1/8 vs. Washington Wizards

• Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

• Jan. 29 vs. Sacramento Kings

• Feb. 11 vs. Toronto Raptors

• March 1 vs. Golden State Warriors

• March 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• March 26 vs. Washington

• April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

• April 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

"The latest installment of the team’s uniform pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Sp•ectrum," the team said in a release, noting this is the second time the organization has honored the building which was its home from 1967 until 1996. 

The team also plans to launch a mini-game, Buckets on Broad, on Nov. 17 before the mid-December release of an "extended video game" titled Spectrum Sprint.

Currently holding a 2-9 record, the Sixers will be back in action on Friday night, when they kick off a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic.

