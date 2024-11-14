Sixers unveil 2024-25 City Edition jersey, court

November 14, 2024
The Sixers unveiled their City Edition jersey and court for the 2024-25 season on Thursday morning. They will be used for 13 home games during the regular season, on what the team calls "Spirit of 76 Nights."
2024-25 City Edition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qVP0kzWFA2— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2024
The 13 games in which the team will don these jerseys and play on the special court:
• 11/24 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
• 11/27 vs. Houston Rockets
• 12/23 vs. San Antonio Spurs
• 1/6 vs. Phoenix Suns
• 1/8 vs. Washington Wizards
• Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
• Jan. 29 vs. Sacramento Kings
• Feb. 11 vs. Toronto Raptors
• March 1 vs. Golden State Warriors
• March 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
• March 26 vs. Washington
• April 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
• April 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
"The latest installment of the team’s uniform pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Sp•ectrum," the team said in a release, noting this is the second time the organization has honored the building which was its home from 1967 until 1996.
The team also plans to launch a mini-game, Buckets on Broad, on Nov. 17 before the mid-December release of an "extended video game" titled Spectrum Sprint.
Currently holding a 2-9 record, the Sixers will be back in action on Friday night, when they kick off a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic.
