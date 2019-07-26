More Sports:

July 26, 2019

Sixers' Mike Scott soundly beats the fan who challenged him to a race on Twitter

Scott is spending his Friday hanging out with fans all over Philadelphia

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Fandom
Mike Scott sixers fan race Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Mike Scott is known for his three-point shot when he plays for the Sixers. But on a Friday afternoon in late July, he put his foot speed on display in a race with a fan.

Sixers forward Mike Scott is riding a very big wave right now. 

One of the Sixers' afterthought acquisitions during a transaction-heavy 2018-19 season, Scott hit some very big shots and starred in some hilarious moments during his first half-season with the Sixers. He has since parlayed good will with a rabid fanbase into a position as one of the city's most unlikely cult-favorite athletes in roughly six months.

That should set the stage for what Scott is up to on a very big Friday: He's eating his first-ever Philly cheesesteak and hanging out at a Center City clothing shop, but first he had to beat one particular fan in a race.

Writer and podcaster Justin DiVirgilio challenged Scott to a race on Twitter earlier this month, after Scott said he would be able to outrun Citizens Bank Park security guards if he were to run onto the field during a Phillies game. Scott, eventually and somewhat surprisingly, obliged: He would race DiVirgilio.

So, on Friday afternoon, Scott and DiVirgilio went toe-to-toe at the track near 10th & Bigler streets in South Philly.

The result... was not surprising:

For what appears to be a loping half-sprint, Scott soundly beat DiVirgilio to no one's surprise. Scott is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound professional athlete who runs up and down basketball floors for a living. DiVirgilio is none of those things.

To be fair, I'd say DiVirgilio can be proud of his showing. His form wasn't embarrassing, he didn't fall, and he didn't lose by 70 meters. He did, however, lose, because Mike Scott is currently on a once-in-a-lifetime winning streak.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Fandom South Philly Twitter NBA Basketball Mike Scott Social Media Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved