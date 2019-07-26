Sixers' Mike Scott soundly beats the fan who challenged him to a race on Twitter

Sixers forward Mike Scott is riding a very big wave right now.

One of the Sixers' afterthought acquisitions during a transaction-heavy 2018-19 season, Scott hit some very big shots and starred in some hilarious moments during his first half-season with the Sixers. He has since parlayed good will with a rabid fanbase into a position as one of the city's most unlikely cult-favorite athletes in roughly six months.

That should set the stage for what Scott is up to on a very big Friday: He's eating his first-ever Philly cheesesteak and hanging out at a Center City clothing shop, but first he had to beat one particular fan in a race.

Writer and podcaster Justin DiVirgilio challenged Scott to a race on Twitter earlier this month, after Scott said he would be able to outrun Citizens Bank Park security guards if he were to run onto the field during a Phillies game. Scott, eventually and somewhat surprisingly, obliged: He would race DiVirgilio.

So, on Friday afternoon, Scott and DiVirgilio went toe-to-toe at the track near 10th & Bigler streets in South Philly.

The result... was not surprising:

For what appears to be a loping half-sprint, Scott soundly beat DiVirgilio to no one's surprise. Scott is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound professional athlete who runs up and down basketball floors for a living. DiVirgilio is none of those things.

To be fair, I'd say DiVirgilio can be proud of his showing. His form wasn't embarrassing, he didn't fall, and he didn't lose by 70 meters. He did, however, lose, because Mike Scott is currently on a once-in-a-lifetime winning streak.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.