Sixers tied for fifth-best NBA championship odds

Even as a Play-In team, the Sixers are coming into the postseason with (rightfully) heightened expectations. Anything short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 23 years, especially considering last year's flameout against Boston, should be viewed as a failure.

Though they currently stand as the No. 7 seed in the East, hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday in the Play-In Tournament for the rights to a first-round matchup with the New York Knicks, the Sixers are currently tied for the fifth-best championship odds in the league (via FanDuel Sportsbook).

Here are the odds for the top 10 teams:

Team Odds Celtics +165 Nuggets +300 Clippers +1400 Bucks +1400 Thunder +1600 Sixers +1600 Mavericks +1700 Timberwolves +1900 Suns +1900 Knicks +3300



Boston is correctly given the best odds and Denver being right behind them checks out as the reigning champions. There's a big drop-off after that.

The Sixers have the third-best odds of winning the East as well at +850 behind just Boston (-190) and Milwaukee (+700).

In the short term, as of this writing, the Sixers are 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday against Miami. Winning that one is, of course, the first step toward a potential Eastern Conference playoff run.

