April 12, 2024

Sixers unveil Allen Iverson sculpture

Allen Iverson finally gets his own well-deserved sculpture outside the Sixers' practice facility in Camden.

By Shamus Clancy
Allen-Iverson-Sculpture-2001 JERRY LODRIGUSS/for PhillyVoice

Sixers legend Allen Iverson

The Answer gets immortalized.

At the Sixers' Training Complex in Camden, the team unveiled an Allen Iverson sculpture featuring A.I.'s classic crossover:

What an all-time great. An MVP. An icon nationally and locally. Iverson changed the game on and off the court. This was way overdue on the Sixers' part. 

Though, I have to say, I would've gone with a statue that features his famed "stepover" or his "hand to ear" celebration from when he was rocking South Philly crowds.

Anyway... to get you through this Friday and to the weekend, here are 10 minutes of Iverson highlights from the Sixers' 2001 season:

MORE: Sixers playoff scenarios breakdown

Shamus Clancy
