Sixers unveil Allen Iverson sculpture

The Answer gets immortalized.

At the Sixers' Training Complex in Camden, the team unveiled an Allen Iverson sculpture featuring A.I.'s classic crossover:

What an all-time great. An MVP. An icon nationally and locally. Iverson changed the game on and off the court. This was way overdue on the Sixers' part.

Though, I have to say, I would've gone with a statue that features his famed "stepover" or his "hand to ear" celebration from when he was rocking South Philly crowds.

Anyway... to get you through this Friday and to the weekend, here are 10 minutes of Iverson highlights from the Sixers' 2001 season:

