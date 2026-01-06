Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey drops one spot in latest All-Star Game voting returns, barely trailing Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Maxey has dropped from second to third among Eastern Conference players in votes for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, now trailing Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, according to the NBA's second batch of results released on Tuesday afternoon.

Maxey, whose total of 1,908,978 votes is fifth-highest among all NBA players, trails Brunson by a strikingly narrow margin of about 7,500 votes:

Joel Embiid remains the recipient of the 17th-most votes among Eastern Conference players as the only other member of the Sixers in the top 20.

Voting for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game remains open through Wednesday, Jan. 14.

