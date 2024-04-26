Eytan Shander: We are witnesses to greatness with Joel Embiid's 50-point night

Put Game 3 in the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

Joel Embiid’s 50-point explosion while dealing with multiple ailments is a microcosm of his career. It ultimately cleared up one massive narrative — that any injury or issue is used as an excuse. Be it a knee or Bell’s palsy, Joel Embiid rose to the occasion in a must win basketball game, dominating his opposition.

Steph Embiid? Joel Curry?

It was more than just the threes, it was the magic of watching a guy leave everything out on the court, despite multiple reasons to call it quits. His body is ailing, half of his face is suffering, and he still chose to represent the team, teammates, and us in Philadelphia. It was one of the most “Philadelphia” performances we will ever see, and should be remembered as such.

Embiid’s success may ultimately be judged on how many NBA championships he wins. His dedication and commitment can be matched by few. He rose to the occasion through it all, however, and started pouring in baskets — most beautifully from deep.

Sure, this level of play isn’t sustainable. Variance will happen or Embiid may break down first. This might be the catalyst to drive Embiid and the Sixers past the Knicks or it might be his last stand. Either way — it was the effort we always ask for from anyone who wears a local uniform.

Embiid did that. 50 points against a team that still limited him on the glass and made him earn some buckets in the prior games. The Knicks were guarding him, it didn’t matter. Embiid was soft to the hoop because of the lack of trust on the knee, also didn’t matter. For just one game, that’s all the Sixers had left, Embiid poured it all out — exactly what we want in an elimination-type game.

But it wasn’t just the injury, or ailment, or anything else internally. It was the dire need to win a game to stay alive, the pressure of playing those types of games in Philadelphia, especially if things aren’t going well. But it was beyond that too. Embiid had to deal with his own emotions, clearly getting the better of him as he grabbed at Mitchel Robinson’s legs early on.

A disastrous and irresponsible play at best, Embiid looked out of control and reckless. He found a way to channel that and explode against the Knicks. It stands with a handful of obstacles Embiid needed to clear.

How about the revolving door of support? Once again, Tobias Harris offered little in the tangible help department, settling for eight points on 4-10 shooting. He’s hit 10 points just once in three games, letting down the team expecting a larger contribution. His rebounding production also dipped in Game 3, finishing with a handful of five rebounds, compared to the nine in each of the prior games.

This created a trickle-down effect where someone else, a role player, has to step in that third option void left by Harris. Embiid had Tyrese Maxey. That’s never going to change so long as the two are playing together. Embiid had Nick Nurse. The next guy or two to step up was unknown until it played out on the court.

Embiid needed to score 50 to keep the Knicks at bay because Kelly Oubre shouldn’t be asked to drop 25 in a pivotal game, nor should Cam Payne shouldn’t be asked to carry some of that burden. They should be able to contribute, expected to, but not at the level surrounding Harris — or at least the current price tag next to him.

Another obstacle for greatness to overcome, knowing who to rely on and when to take over a game. The retort will be, “Well it was Game 3 and they still need to win again. It’s only the first round. He’s still coming up short in the playoffs.”

That’s all acceptable as of right now, but none address what we just witnessed. For one moment, 48 minutes of NBA basketball, winning a series or NBA championship didn’t matter. The only thing that did matter was watching one of the best players on the planet compete on a level we haven’t seen in decades.

Thanks to Joel Embiid for simply going out and playing through injury. Everything else, from his health to obstacles around him, comes with the territory of greatness. Truly a magical night.

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

