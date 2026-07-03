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July 03, 2026

Report: Andre Drummond leaving Sixers to join New York Knicks

Over the last two seasons, Andre Drummond has averaged 19.2 minutes, 6.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Drummond 6.28.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Andre Drummond has played two seasons and change as Joel Embiid's backup.

Andre Drummond is departing the Sixers to sign a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the New York Knicks, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Drummond, whose first Sixers tenure was cut short by a trade to the Brooklyn Nets that landed James Harden, returned to Philadelphia ahead of the 2024-25 season, signing a two-year deal worth $10 million that included a second-year player option. His first full season in Philadelphia was disastrous – in part due to a recurring toe injury – and he unsurprisingly picked up his player option.

Last season, Drummond's minutes were volatile: he had a very strong start and a great finish to the regular season, powered by his newfound corner three-point shooting, but struggled for a considerable portion of the season in between. His rebounding is still excellent, but was not an overpowering skill the way it has been in the past. Drummond is still somewhat of a weak link defensively; he is not much of a rim protector or a shot-blocker. 

Over the last two seasons, Drummond played 103 games (48 starts), averaging 19.2 minutes, 6.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals. He shot 35.6 percent from three-point range in 2025-26, creating a new layer of his game as a big capable of drifting to the corner as the shot clock dwindles. But after a challenging playoff run, the veteran center is moving on.

Drummond will be asked to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell Robinson, now with the Boston Celtics. New York's third-string center from their championship run, Ariel Hukporti, will be part of the Sixers' plan to replace Drummond after agreeing to a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Sixers earlier this week.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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