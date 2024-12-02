Andre Drummond to miss at least three games with right ankle sprain, Sixers say

Sixers veteran center Andre Drummond will be out for at least three games, the Sixers said, with a reevaluation coming this weekend.

Drummond, who has played in 17 of the Sixers' first 18 games -- including 11 starts in the middle -- landed on former teammate Tobias Harris' foot during the Sixers' road victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night and sprained his ankle. Drummond was helped to the locker room by multiple teammates and was soon after ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Helping fill the void with Drummond and Joel Embiid out was rookie center Adem Bona, who figures to be in line for more rotation opportunities for the time being. Guerschon Yabusele will likely take most of the available center minutes.

In positive news, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson were all participants in the team's Monday practice, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Martin has missed his first two games of the season due to upper back soreness, while Lowry has missed five consecutive contests with a right hip strain and Jackson missed Saturday's game with right knee soreness.

