Justin Edwards out at least two games with left ankle sprain, Sixers say

Justin Edwards will miss the Sixers' next two games due to a left ankle sprain the rookie suffered during Tuesday evening's practice, the team said on Wednesday afternoon. This rules Edwards out for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics and Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, and he will be re-evaluated early next week.

Edwards, 21, recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal amid a surprising season in which he has emerged as a reliable presence on both ends of the floor. Edwards has made 25 appearances as a Sixer (nine starts), logging 23.8 minutes per game and averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 36.4 percent on 4.0 three-point attempts per game.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse indicated after the team's Wednesday morning practice that Ricky Council IV could be a player who steps into a rotation role. Council's minutes have fluctuated all year, and the additions of Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes have recently forced him out of the regular mix.

