More Sports:

February 19, 2025

Justin Edwards out at least two games with left ankle sprain, Sixers say

Justin Edwards, 21, has shined as an undrafted rookie for the Sixers, recently earning a conversion to a standard NBA contract.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edwards 2.19.25 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

The Sixers will be without one of their most reliable perimeter players in the days ahead.

Justin Edwards will miss the Sixers' next two games due to a left ankle sprain the rookie suffered during Tuesday evening's practice, the team said on Wednesday afternoon. This rules Edwards out for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics and Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, and he will be re-evaluated early next week.

Edwards, 21, recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal amid a surprising season in which he has emerged as a reliable presence on both ends of the floor. Edwards has made 25 appearances as a Sixer (nine starts), logging 23.8 minutes per game and averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 36.4 percent on 4.0 three-point attempts per game.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse indicated after the team's Wednesday morning practice that Ricky Council IV could be a player who steps into a rotation role. Council's minutes have fluctuated all year, and the additions of Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes have recently forced him out of the regular mix.

MORESixers to sign Reading, PA native Lonnie Walker IV

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Justin Edwards Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours
Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Industrial fire in Abington left residents 'terrified and confused'

Abington Fire SPS

Sponsored

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

Entertainment

Shane Gillis returns to 'SNL' next month for second hosting gig

shane gillis snl host

Adult Health

'Smart pajamas' can detect sleep disorder symptoms, researchers say

021825smartpajamassleepdisorders.jpg

Family-Friendly

St. Patrick's Day parade adopts service theme for March 16 event

St. Patrick's Day

Eagles

The clock is ticking for other Philly teams after another Eagles Super Bowl win

SB Parade - Claggett

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved