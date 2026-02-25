More Sports:

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Heat on Thursday

Joel Embiid missed five games across an 18-day span, then dominated the Indiana Pacers with ease in his return on Tuesday night.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Embiid 2.25.26 Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid scored 27 easy points in 26 stress-free minutes during his return to action on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management; right shin soreness) is probable for the Sixers' home contest against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

Embiid, who missed five games across 18 days – two of those absences came before the All-Star break and three came afterwards – was dealing with a right knee issue that the Sixers said morphed into a shin ailment during the break. Embiid, who had gone over a month without an unplanned absence before that, made his return on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, casually dominating a weak frontcourt as the Sixers notched their second straight victory.

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

