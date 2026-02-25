Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Heat on Thursday

February 25, 2026
Joel Embiid (right knee injury management; right shin soreness) is probable for the Sixers' home contest against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:
Joel Embiid – right knee injury management; right shin soreness — PROBABLE
Johni Broome – right knee meniscus tear – OUT
Embiid, who missed five games across 18 days – two of those absences came before the All-Star break and three came afterwards – was dealing with a right knee issue that the Sixers said morphed into a shin ailment during the break. Embiid, who had gone over a month without an unplanned absence before that, made his return on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, casually dominating a weak frontcourt as the Sixers notched their second straight victory.
