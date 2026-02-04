WATCH: Instant reaction to Jared McCain trade as Sixers gain financial flexibility ahead of trade deadline

The Sixers called it quits on Jared McCain on Wednesday, making a bet against the 21-year-old ever finding the dynamic form that endeared him to Philadelphia fans in his shortened rookie season.

So, what happens now?

While the Sixers are now under the luxury tax, this move should not be seen as strictly a cost-saving deal. The Sixers clearly did not envision McCain fitting in long term and found a way to turn his obvious potential into some valuable draft picks without taking back any salary. It gives them tangible flexibility in trade talks as Thursday's trade deadline nears.

McCain's sudden exit from Philadelphia has incited an emotional reaction; the youngster understandably became a fan favorite very quickly. But things change very quickly in the NBA, and with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe locked into heavy-minute roles in the Sixers' backcourt for years to come, McCain clearly fell out of favor.

If you are interested in understanding more about where this deal leaves the Sixers heading into the deadline and can stomach listening to my voice for eight whole minutes, the video below is of interest:

A reminder of the terms of the deal, as was reported by PhillyVoice: