More Sports:

February 04, 2026

WATCH: Instant reaction to Jared McCain trade as Sixers gain financial flexibility ahead of trade deadline

Jared McCain's Sixers tenure is over far earlier than anyone would have anticipated. What happens now?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
McCain 2.4.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jared McCain is headed to Oklahoma City.

The Sixers called it quits on Jared McCain on Wednesday, making a bet against the 21-year-old ever finding the dynamic form that endeared him to Philadelphia fans in his shortened rookie season.

So, what happens now?

While the Sixers are now under the luxury tax, this move should not be seen as strictly a cost-saving deal. The Sixers clearly did not envision McCain fitting in long term and found a way to turn his obvious potential into some valuable draft picks without taking back any salary. It gives them tangible flexibility in trade talks as Thursday's trade deadline nears.

McCain's sudden exit from Philadelphia has incited an emotional reaction; the youngster understandably became a fan favorite very quickly. But things change very quickly in the NBA, and with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe locked into heavy-minute roles in the Sixers' backcourt for years to come, McCain clearly fell out of favor.

If you are interested in understanding more about where this deal leaves the Sixers heading into the deadline and can stomach listening to my voice for eight whole minutes, the video below is of interest: 

A reminder of the terms of the deal, as was reported by PhillyVoice:

Sixers receive...Thunder receive...
2026 HOU first-round pickJared McCain
2027 second-round pick (most favorable HOU/OKC/IND/MIA)
2028 MIL second-round pick
2028 OKC second-round pick
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers Jared McCain

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way's new director looks to focus on community outreach

Darius William Way.JPG

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Wellness

Playing 'pink noise' sounds, like rainfall, to fall asleep may harm REM sleep

Pink Noise Sleep

TV

Before Sabrina Carpenter, these Philly stars also hosted 'The Muppet Show'

Muppet Show Carpenter

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved