Sixers power ranking roundup: Is this start to the season salvageable?

Happy Thanksgiving! Let's embrace our gratitude by... taking a look at another sobering batch of power rankings reflecting the magnitude of the Sixers' cataclysmic beginning to the season.

NBA.com: 27 (-1 from last week)

It does not require a rocket scientist to conclude that the Sixers' 3-13 start to the season has been horrific in every sense of the word. Writer John Schuhmann paints a harrowing picture of the hole the team has created for itself:

"Prior to this season, eight (6%) of the 125 teams to lose at least 13 of their first 16 games went on to make the playoffs. That includes the 2010-11 Sixers, who finished as the No. 7 seed at 41-41. The last team to do it was ’21-22 Pelicans, who were 2-14 after 16 games, finished 36-46 ( ninth in the West) and qualified via the Play-In." [ NBA.com ]

If there is ever a time in which overcoming such a brutal opening to the season is possible, though, it is being an Eastern Conference team in 2024-25. The Sixers are somehow still within arm's reach of a Play-In Tournament spot, with a true playoff spot being harder to achieve but still within the realm of possibility. Aside from the incumbent conference champion Boston Celtics, juggernaut Cleveland Cavaliers and impressive Orlando Magic, none of the teams expected to contend in the Eastern Conference have performed up to expectation.

ESPN: 27 (-1 from last week)

ESPN's focus this week was zeroing in on one lesson learned about each team so far. For the Sixers, writer Tim Bontemps chose "age and injury concerns were valid."



" The 76ers entered the season with questions surrounding their ability to make it through the season healthy. Then, they proceeded to not even get to the regular season healthy. Now, more than a month in, Philadelphia has played a grand total of six minutes with its big three of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid on the court together -- and, not surprisingly, sit at the bottom of the NBA standings, with no sign of things improving anytime soon. " [ESPN]

It is hard to argue here. Not only have the Sixers' most injury-prone players missed plenty of time, but their aging veterans — Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon come to mind in particular — have struggled mightily.



The Athletic: 28 (+1 from last week)

In the spirit of today's holiday, writer Law Murray details one development each NBA team should be thankful for. Unsurprisingly, the choice for the Sixers is dynamic rookie guard Jared McCain (the stats mentioned do not include Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets):

" The Sixers are thoroughly uninspiring, with only one of their wins coming without needing overtime and only getting six minutes from the expected star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey b ecause of various injuries and Embiid’s suspension. But McCain has been a bright spot who was only able to emerge thanks to the stars being out of the lineup. Nick Nurse had no choice but to give McCain a chance to generate some offense. Over the last nine games, McCain is averaging 24.3 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 42 percent from 3. Not bad for the 16th pick in the draft. " [The Athletic]



It is hard to imagine just how miserable the Sixers' situation would be if not for the 20-year-old McCain's stellar start to the season. Even with the team's brutal record, McCain's emergence — and the idea of a long-term pairing of the Duke product and Maxey in the backcourt — provides reason for optimism.

