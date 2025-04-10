More Sports:

April 10, 2025

Report: Eagles to sign WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall was a former second-round draft pick by the Panthers from 2021.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041025TerraceMarshall Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images

Terrace Marshall Jr. when he was with the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick (59th overall) by the Carolina Panthers. He played three years in Carolina before getting waived at 53-man cutdowns. Marshall then joined the 49ers' practice squad, before getting cut again, and landing with the Raiders. His career stats:

 Terrace MarshallRec Yards YPC TD 
 202117 138 8.1 
 202228 490 17.5 
 202319 139 7.3 
 202441 13.7 


Marshall is 6'3 and he ran a 4.4 flat at the 2021 Combine. He also has other appealing athletic measurables. 

When he was released by the Panthers after 2024 training camp, GM Dan Morgan referenced his lack of contributions on special teams (via Schuyler Callihan of SI):

"I had a few teams call me and ask me about Terrace and obviously, I think the world of Terrace. Not only a great person, but he had a great camp. He did everything that we asked out there. I think those types of cuts, they're always tough, they're always challenging. It was right there at the end where we were kind of deciding if we were going to keep him or not. Special teams really comes into play and Terrace hasn't really been a special teams ace for us and that played a big role in our decision to ultimately release him. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he's going to do great and I wish him success where he's at."

The Eagles will get a look at Marshall in spring practices, and perhaps into training camp, but he's probably a longshot to make the 53-man roster.

MORE: Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Terrace Marshall

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA proposes fare increase, service cuts

SEPTA Service Cuts

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Entertainment

Movie on Hershey Company founder to start filming in Pa. next month

hershey movie milton kitty

Mental Health

Stressed by the stock market volatility? Here are tips for managing anxiety during economic uncertainty

Financial Stress Tips

Weekend

Parks on Tap and Record Store Day: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

021125WalterNolen

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved