Report: Eagles to sign WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick (59th overall) by the Carolina Panthers. He played three years in Carolina before getting waived at 53-man cutdowns. Marshall then joined the 49ers' practice squad, before getting cut again, and landing with the Raiders. His career stats:

Terrace Marshall Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 17 138 8.1 0 2022 28 490 17.5 1 2023 19 139 7.3 0 2024 3 41 13.7 0



Marshall is 6'3 and he ran a 4.4 flat at the 2021 Combine. He also has other appealing athletic measurables.

When he was released by the Panthers after 2024 training camp, GM Dan Morgan referenced his lack of contributions on special teams (via Schuyler Callihan of SI):

"I had a few teams call me and ask me about Terrace and obviously, I think the world of Terrace. Not only a great person, but he had a great camp. He did everything that we asked out there. I think those types of cuts, they're always tough, they're always challenging. It was right there at the end where we were kind of deciding if we were going to keep him or not. Special teams really comes into play and Terrace hasn't really been a special teams ace for us and that played a big role in our decision to ultimately release him. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he's going to do great and I wish him success where he's at."

The Eagles will get a look at Marshall in spring practices, and perhaps into training camp, but he's probably a longshot to make the 53-man roster.



