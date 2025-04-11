Spencer Turnbull is looking for a job, the Phillies should give him one

No baseball team has more blown saves than the Philadelphia Phillies.

Through 12 games, they have five blown saves in 18 save situations, as well as blown leads in three of their four losses.

The ERA of Phillies' relief pitchers — 4.22 — is 22nd in the majors and their WHIP isn't much better, 1.448 ranking 23rd.

It's extremely early, and the bullpen has a very small 38.2 innings of work to their ledger. It doesn't mean much yet in the context of a 162-game season. But it isn't great.

Four of the Phils' eight relievers have been god-awful to start the year:

Pitcher IP ERA Jordan Romano 5.0 12.60 Joe Ross 5.2

6.35 José Ruiz 3.2 7.36 Carlos Hernández 2.0 9.00





Major moves in the pen will need to wait until the trade deadline, but the Phillies are surely paying close attention to the pitching depth they have in the minors. They also should be kicking the tires on an old friend:

Last season, Turnbull was a revelation (until he got hurt). Starting the year as the team's fifth starter, in seven trips to the hill he had a 1.78 ERA. He was a little less dominant in 10 calls from the bullpen, sporting a 4.26 ERA before a shoulder injury ended his 2024 campaign.

The Phillies should not hesitate to seek upgrades all season long. And perhaps a Turnbull signing and Hernández or Ruiz demotion could be a bit of a boost if the struggles continue.

