More News:

April 10, 2025

Philly renters could get more protections under bills aimed at making landlords keep up with repairs

The Safe Healthy Homes Act seeks to hold property owners accountable for issues such as mold, crumbling walls and lead.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Housing
Safe Healthy Housing Chris Mansfield and Ta'Liyah Thomas/PHL City Council via Flickr

Nicolas O'Rourke, above, introduced three bills Thursday aimed to protect renters living at properties that need repairs.

Philadelphia renters could get more protections from negligent landlords who leave properties in disrepair under new legislation introduced Thursday in City Council.

A bill package titled the Safe Healthy Homes Act would shield tenants from retaliation, tie rental license approval to necessary repairs and create a fund within the Department of Licenses and Inspections that offers payment to people who are forced to relocate due to repairs. While there are existing protections to hold landlords accountable, Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke, who introduced the legislation, said they're not being enforced as intended. 

MORE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino stops by City Council, pledges $1 million to Philly and says 'Go Birds!'

O'Rourke, a member of the Working Families Party, said he's heard from many tenants about critical repairs being ignored by landlords, particularly among low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.

He said he wants to "make sure that we recognize the gaping holes in the code as it stands and fill those holes with actual muscle and teeth that can ensure healthy, safe homes." 

Findings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia in 2019 showed that 40% of rental properties in the city needed home repairs of around $3,000 per unit on average. A Drexel analysis from January found that 1 in 25 children had elevated levels of lead in their blood, which researchers attributed to the prevalence of lead-based paint in older homes. O'Rourke also pointed to mold from water leaks, pest infestations, broken heating and appliances, and crumbling walls and ceilings as frequent issues for tenants. 

The package includes three separate bills. The first, prevents landlords from changing a term in a lease agreement or refusing to rent to tenants because of former repair issues and codifies renters' rights to unionize. The second says a landlord could not renew their license to rent a property unless a violation is fixed and requires notices to be posted at the entrance to a property if a rental license is expired. The third would authorize the creation of an Anti-Displacement Fund within L&I, which would give renters a one-time payment if they're forced to vacate for a cease operations order when a property is deemed unsafe. 

The package is meant to work in tandem with a $10 million funding increase for L&I for a pilot inspection program for code enforcement of rentals, plus another $10 million for the Built to Last program from the Philadelphia Energy Authority for repairs and upgrades. Both are part of the Safe Healthy Homes platform from OnePA Renters United Philadelphia and Philly Thrive, which work for housing and sustainability reform. 

The Safe Healthy Homes Act will be assigned a committee for review. It must be approved by the panel before it can be voted on by the full council. 

Also at Thursday's meeting, Councilmember Jamie Gautier (D-3rd) introduced a bill to provide a flexible funding program for Philly's community development corporations, which are nonprofits that work to improve neighborhoods. 

"We rely on Philly’s network of more than 60 CDCs to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods, repair the fabric of our communities, and provide critical services that promote affordable housing support and economic opportunity,” Gauthier  said in a statement. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Housing Philadelphia City Council Nicolas O'Rourke renters Jamie Gauthier Affordable Housing

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA proposes fare increase, service cuts

SEPTA Service Cuts

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Entertainment

Movie on Hershey Company founder to start filming in Pa. next month

hershey movie milton kitty

Mental Health

Stressed by the stock market volatility? Here are tips for managing anxiety during economic uncertainty

Financial Stress Tips

Weekend

Parks on Tap and Record Store Day: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

021125WalterNolen

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved