More Events:

April 11, 2025

Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Tickets went on sale Friday for a showing of the cult classic vampire film at the Met with live musicians playing the soundtrack.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Twilight Concert Met Provided image/Zdenko Hanout

A live orchestra will play the musical score of 'Twilight' during at showing at the Met in Philadelphia on Nov. 22.

Hold on tight, Twihards, and get ready to celebrate hoa hoa hoa season as a 12-piece orchestra will perform the soundtrack of the 2008 cult classic vampire film live alongside a showing of the movie in Philadelphia this fall. 

The 60-city "Twilight" in concert tour kicks off in September in Washington state, where the movie is set, before stopping at the Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 22. 

MORE: South Street Live! will combine Maifest, Derby Day and Renn Faire

Tickets went on sale Friday. The event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Stephenie Meyer's book of the same name, will have over 1,000 candles light up the stage for extra ambiance. 

The performance will only include the first in the five-film franchise, which grossed over $3.3 billion in the 2010s. The series follows high schooler Bella Swan, who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen. In 2020, Meyer revisited the saga and released "Midnight Sun," a companion novel told from Cullen's perspective that's being made into a Netflix series. 

Orchestral performances accompanying movie showings have risen in popularity over the past few years. In October 2025, the Met hosted a tour stop of "Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert." The Philadelphia Orchestra also just announced a concert version of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" on Sept. 26-28 at Marian Anderson Hall. 

'Twilight' in Concert

Saturday, Nov. 22 

7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $54.25

The Met Philadelphia

858 North Broad St., Philadelphia

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Vampires Movies The Met Philadelphia Orchestra

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

FIFA's president drops by City Council and pledges $1 million

Giovanni Infantino.jpg

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

Here's when Philly's rooftop and outdoor bars are reopening

Outdoor bars Philly

Women's Health

Rising pregnancy-related deaths should be 'urgent public health priority,' researchers say

Maternal Deaths U.S.

Entertainment

Retro roller rink in Dilworth Park returns April 25

roller rink dilworth park

Eagles

Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

021125WalterNolen

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved