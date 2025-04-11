Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Hold on tight, Twihards, and get ready to celebrate hoa hoa hoa season as a 12-piece orchestra will perform the soundtrack of the 2008 cult classic vampire film live alongside a showing of the movie in Philadelphia this fall.

The 60-city "Twilight" in concert tour kicks off in September in Washington state, where the movie is set, before stopping at the Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Tickets went on sale Friday. The event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Stephenie Meyer's book of the same name, will have over 1,000 candles light up the stage for extra ambiance.

The performance will only include the first in the five-film franchise, which grossed over $3.3 billion in the 2010s. The series follows high schooler Bella Swan, who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen. In 2020, Meyer revisited the saga and released "Midnight Sun," a companion novel told from Cullen's perspective that's being made into a Netflix series.