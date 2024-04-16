'Avatar: The Last Airbender' orchestral performance comes to Philly in October

Yip yip! The world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is coming to Philly through an immersive music experience.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert," which has been touring around the world since September, will stop by the Met on Oct. 19, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

The more than two-hour-long show centers around a live orchestral performance from the musical score of the Nickelodeon animated series, which was composed by Jeremy Zuckerman. Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, as well as the show's original editor Jeff Adams, teamed up with Zuckerman to expand on the compositions for the concert series. The music will play as a full-size screen will show memorable scenes from the TV show.

Along with violins, cellos and harps, the orchestra will feature the erhu, a two-stringed Chinese instrument, and the taiko, a Japanese drum.

"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience," Zuckerman said in a statement. "I’m overjoyed that many more people — Avatar fans both new and old — will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

The celebrated show ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008, winning Peabody, Emmy and Annie Awards. "The Last Airbender" also spawned a critically lambasted live-action film adaptation from Philly-area director M. Night Shyamalan in 2010 — many of the movie's scenes were filmed in Reading and Philadelphia.

A sequel animated show called "The Legend of Korra" aired from 2012 to 2014, and a production company called Avatar Studios formed in 2021 to create new shows and movies based in the universe.

A live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" began streaming on Netflix in February without the involvement of Avatar Studios. Several actors from that show will appear at Fan Expo Philadelphia in May.

For fans of the original animated series, the concert will be a treat — certainly better than the last time the world of "Avatar" came to Philly.

Saturday, Oct. 19

The Met Philadelphia

Tickets available starting April 19

858 North Broad St., Philadelphia