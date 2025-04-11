Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Events:

April 11, 2025

South Street Live! will combine Maifest, Derby Day and Renn Faire

The mega-festival will take over nine blocks on Saturday, May 3.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals South Street
South Street Live Provided image/Kscope Philly

South Street is throwing a nine-block party on Saturday, May 3. The festival will celebrate Maifest, Free Comic Book Day and Derby Day. There will also be a fantasy Renn Faire.

South Street will play host to roughly nine festivals, all happening on the same day in May.

This franken-fest includes a Renn Faire, a Free Comic Book Day celebration and a spin around the maypole. South Street Live! will run between 8th and Front streets on Saturday, May 3.

MORE: Retro roller rink in Dilworth Park returns this month with a preview party that's open to the public

The annual patchwork of parties kicks off at noon. Queen & Rook will throw a fantasy Renn Faire, featuring swordplay and fire dancing, along the 100 block of South Street. Further west, Brauhaus Schmitz will honor Maifest, the German celebration of spring, with beer, flower crowns and dances around a festooned maypole. Festival-goers can also join an open skateboarding session outside Nocturnal, pick up free issues at Atomic City Comics or don their finest hats for Derby Day parties by Headhouse Plaza. Numerous other vendors and artists will be stationed along the way.

South Street Live!, formerly known as South Street Fest, is free to attend and open to all ages. Interested attendees can sign up for text alerts before the big day.

South Street Live!

Saturday, May 3 
Noon-6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
South Street between 8th and Front streets

