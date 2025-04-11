South Street Live! will combine Maifest, Derby Day and Renn Faire

South Street will play host to roughly nine festivals, all happening on the same day in May.

This franken-fest includes a Renn Faire, a Free Comic Book Day celebration and a spin around the maypole. South Street Live! will run between 8th and Front streets on Saturday, May 3.

The annual patchwork of parties kicks off at noon. Queen & Rook will throw a fantasy Renn Faire, featuring swordplay and fire dancing, along the 100 block of South Street. Further west, Brauhaus Schmitz will honor Maifest, the German celebration of spring, with beer, flower crowns and dances around a festooned maypole. Festival-goers can also join an open skateboarding session outside Nocturnal, pick up free issues at Atomic City Comics or don their finest hats for Derby Day parties by Headhouse Plaza. Numerous other vendors and artists will be stationed along the way.

South Street Live!, formerly known as South Street Fest, is free to attend and open to all ages. Interested attendees can sign up for text alerts before the big day.

Saturday, May 3

Noon-6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

South Street between 8th and Front streets

