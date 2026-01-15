More Sports:

January 15, 2026

Quentin Grimes' trade restriction lifted, entire Sixers roster now trade-eligible

Quentin Grimes was the only Sixers player not eligible to be traded before Jan. 15. But the 25-year-old being allowed to be dealt does not change that he can veto any deal.

By Adam Aaronson
Quentin Grimes is very likely to stay put in Philadelphia for the remainder of the season. What happens next remains up in the air.

The entirety of the Sixers’ 2025-26 roster is officially eligible to be traded with the arrival of Jan. 15, as Quentin Grimes’ trade restriction has now been lifted.

Grimes still wields veto power on any trade he is involved in as a result of accepting his $8.7 million qualifying offer after an unproductive visit to restricted free agency over the summer.

Grimes approving any trade should be considered unlikely, as his Full Bird rights would not travel to the team he is dealt to.

MORE: Trade deadline ideas, other Sixers thoughts

