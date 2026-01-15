Quentin Grimes' trade restriction lifted, entire Sixers roster now trade-eligible

The entirety of the Sixers’ 2025-26 roster is officially eligible to be traded with the arrival of Jan. 15, as Quentin Grimes’ trade restriction has now been lifted.

Grimes still wields veto power on any trade he is involved in as a result of accepting his $8.7 million qualifying offer after an unproductive visit to restricted free agency over the summer.

Grimes approving any trade should be considered unlikely, as his Full Bird rights would not travel to the team he is dealt to.

