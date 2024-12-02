Report: Sixers signing Pete Nance to two-way contract, waiving Lester Quinones

The Sixers are adding some interior depth, signing 24-year-old big Pete Nance of the G League's Cleveland Charge to a two-way contract, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Nance, listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, played in eight NBA regular season games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Across 24 G League contests over the last two seasons, Nance has averaged 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

With Andre Drummond out for at least a week and Joel Embiid's eventual return still yet to be determined, the Sixers clearly felt inclined to add another big body to the mix, and they are doing just that with the addition of Nance.

In order to make room for Nance, the Sixers are waiving two-way guard Lester Quinones, according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.

Quinones logged four appearances for the Sixers this season after playing in 41 games with the Golden State Warriors over the prior two seasons.

