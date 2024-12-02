Report: Sixers signing Pete Nance to two-way contract, waiving Lester Quinones

December 02, 2024
The Sixers are adding some interior depth, signing 24-year-old big Pete Nance of the G League's Cleveland Charge to a two-way contract, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed to ESPN. Nance, the younger brother of Hawks big Larry Nance, has been playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G-League.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 3, 2024
Nance, listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, played in eight NBA regular season games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
Across 24 G League contests over the last two seasons, Nance has averaged 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
With Andre Drummond out for at least a week and Joel Embiid's eventual return still yet to be determined, the Sixers clearly felt inclined to add another big body to the mix, and they are doing just that with the addition of Nance.
In order to make room for Nance, the Sixers are waiving two-way guard Lester Quinones, according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers will waive Lester Quinones. The 24-year-old is a career 36% 3-point shooter who’s expected to have suitors on the market. Quinones is being waived so the Sixers can sign Pete Nance to a 2-way deal. Philly needs frontcourt depth with Andre Drummond out.— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 3, 2024
Quinones logged four appearances for the Sixers this season after playing in 41 games with the Golden State Warriors over the prior two seasons.
