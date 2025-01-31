Friday film: The best plays from the Sixers' four-game winning streak

Tyrese Maxey and the surging Sixers have won four straight games against legitimate competition, officially giving themselves one last chance to turn their bizarre season around in time for a playoff push. The challenges will only get tougher, with games against the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics next on the docket.

But for now there is a ton to be encouraged by from the Sixers' last four games. For this week's edition of Friday film, let's break down some of the most inspiring sequences and moments of this winning streak so far:

MORE: Tyrese Maxey and Nick Nurse's adjustments powering winning streak

Jan. 24, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Maxey's offense has come along in recent weeks, as his blend of dynamic three-level scoring and steady playmaking has powered the Sixers to new heights. But Maxey's defense has been stellar all season, and the leap he has made as a playmaker on that end of the floor gives him a newfound ceiling as an all-around star in the NBA. Maxey will never be a one-on-one stopper, but he has become a brilliant decision-maker when it comes to picking and choosing spots to go after steals. He helped set the tone early in the Sixers' win over the Cavaliers, then owners of the NBA's best record, with this outstanding defensive possession:

To the casual eye, two-way point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. does not do much on this play. But in actuality, he directed the team's ball movement for the entirety of the possession, which leads to a wide open corner triple.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse called Dowtin, a favorite of his, a "run-the-team guy" during the team's training camp in The Bahamas.

Jan. 25, at Chicago Bulls

Other than Maxey's brilliance, the story of January for the Sixers might be Eric Gordon, who appeared on the verge of becoming a salary dump candidate before returning from his absence caused by a dental issue. Ever since returning on Jan. 1, Gordon has been absolutely outstanding. Not only has he shot the lights out from beyond the arc, but he has found other ways to impact winning, too. That was on display in Chicago:

Reggie Jackson's resurgence has been a bit more subdued than Gordon's, but the veteran point guard has had two really strong performances recently which have helped swing close games in the Sixers' favor. The first of those came over the weekend:

Rookie center Adem Bona has a long way to go on the offensive end of the floor, but with this long run of consistent playing time he has shown increased comfort. Perhaps the most notable aspect of his offensive development has been his passing. The UCLA product has become comfortable reading defenses en route to the rim and is making good decisions in advantage situations:

Jan. 28, vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Sixers have a few bigs who are already very good passers in those situations, with Guerschon Yabusele and KJ Martin being their best. A perfect offensive recipe: a guard who commands blitzes and double-teams like Maxey, a big with short roll passing chops like Yabusele, and wings who are smart cutters. The Sixers' best wing cutter is Kelly Oubre Jr., but rookie Justin Edwards is following in his footsteps:

The last two games have helped Ricky Council IV begin to improve his stock after a handful of really tough outings. Council is at his best when he is leveraging his outlier athletic and physical tools to dominate players who are inferior in those areas. That is exactly what he has leaned into recently:

Jan. 29, vs. Sacramento Kings

Speaking of countering blitz coverage, coaches teaching their team how to do it should show them this play from Gordon, Yabusele and Oubre on Wednesday night:

I mentioned earlier that Maxey is still not some sort of shutdown one-on-one defender. But somehow, he notched two impressive stops on an island against DeMar DeRozan, one of the most skilled one-on-one scorers of his generation. One of those stops was actually a blocked shot:

Some more strong passing from Bona here, but the perfectly-timed cut from Edwards stands out even more. Nurse constantly raves about the undrafted hometown kid's feel for the game, and it is evident on plays like this:

Council is a dangerous offensive player in transition, but has limited utility in the half-court. So, why not just manufacture a transition opportunity yourself? Council has the speed to make it happen, and he does so here. Props to Gordon for seeing it happen and finding Council with a solid hit-ahead pass.

Time will tell whether this stretch will actually be the start of an epic turnaround, or merely a blip in an otherwise-disastrous season. But at least the Sixers have been fun to watch, right?

