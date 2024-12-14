More Sports:

December 14, 2024

Sixers say Joel Embiid suffered sinus fracture, will be further evaluated this weekend

Will Joel Embiid miss time with his latest injury? That remains unclear for now.

Adam Aaronson
Joel Embiid cannot catch a break.

Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture during Friday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers said late Friday night. Embiid will be further evaluated this weekend.

Embiid, who collected 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes in the first half of the Sixers' 121-107 loss, went down in pain when Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin's arm made contact with Embiid's face:

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was unable to provide any specifics of Embiid's status immediately following the game, as the Sixers said he was still undergoing testing at the time.

The Sixers will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Monday night before having three days off, then returning to action on Friday and Saturday nights in their third back-to-back of the season.

Adam Aaronson
