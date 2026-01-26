More Sports:

January 26, 2026

VJ Edgecombe will play in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge; no other Sixers included in pool

VJ Edgecombe is officially headed to Los Angeles for his first All-Star weekend.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Edgecombe 1.26.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe's rookie season has been nothing short of outstanding.

VJ Edgecombe is officially headed to Los Angeles for his first All-Star weekend, as the Sixers' rookie guard was named to the group of NBA Rising Stars. The pool is made up of 21 NBA rookies or sophomores, plus seven standouts from the G League.

Edgecombe, 20, was the only member of the Sixers to be included, so barring being named as a replacement it appears all of Jared McCain, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards and Johni Broome will all be able to vacation wherever they'd like during the All-Star break next month.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has started in all 41 of his appearances for the Sixers, providing secondary scoring and shot creation in addition to valuable and versatile perimeter defense. He has been a major part of the Sixers' year-to-year turnaround; the team already has as many wins this season as it finished with last season. The Sixers' reward for their misery in 2024-25, of course, was the draft pick they used to select Edgecombe.

