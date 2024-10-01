Sixers soundbites: Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid is 'ramping up,' did not scrimmage in first day of training camp





NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS -- Training camp is officially underway for the 2024-25 Sixers, who are convening for a five-day camp in The Bahamas this week. Tuesday marked the team's first official practice -- the beginning of head coach Nick Nurse's second season with the organization.The team is using a pair of hotel ballrooms -- one as a gym with two basketball courts and a scoreboard, the other as a training and workout area -- for the next five days.

Perhaps the most notable tidbit to emerge after the team's first practice was one that is not as alarming as it sounds: Joel Embiid did not take part in the team's scrimmage.

However, Embiid did participate in every other aspect of the team's practice in full, Nurse said, who confirmed Embiid is not dealing with an injury of any kind. Rather, the Sixers are "ramping up" their best player. Veteran guards Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon followed the same schedule, according to Nurse.

Here are some more notable quotes from Nurse and a pair of Sixers veterans after the team's first day of camp:

• Nurse on why the Sixers are holding their training camp in Nassau:

"I don't really know exactly why here. I know it's been on the table for a few years, I think, with the Sixers organization... Happy to be here... Got everything we need. Facilities are great."

• Nurse on what he wants to focus on early:

"We're mindful of trying to gain extra possessions. A lot of things started there defensively... Our ball pressure, creating turnovers, rebounding emphasized today. Getting the ball up the floor with a little more pace... We got a lot accomplished in a few hours today, so I'm pretty happy."

• Nurse on the team's new slogan -- "The Ball Wins" -- further hammering home the importance of winning the possession battle:



"We're trying to create more possessions. We're trying to be really good at not turning it over, creating turnovers, defensive rebounding better, offensive rebounding better, all those kind of things."

• Nurse on if any players stood out to him specifically:



"I thought there was a lot of life out of [Tyrese] Maxey, [Kelly] Oubre, [Caleb] Martin and [Guerschon] Yabusele. I thought those guys were really energetic, really playing hard, very athletic and fast."

• Nurse on what stands out at Yabusele specifically:



"I think he's super excited. He was definitely somebody I mentioned that stood out today. We think he's an energy type of guy. We think he can get on the offensive glass, rebound the ball... hopefully space the floor a bit too... He was good... He's in good shape, he was very energetic, brought a lot today."

• Kelly Oubre Jr. on the first day of training camp, his second training camp under Nurse:



"This felt more fast-paced... I already kind of know his system, how he goes about it, but it's definitely intensified... It's very intense, very fast-paced and very energetic. That's what I would expect out of coach, though."

• Oubre on using his voice to help players who are less familiar with Nurse's schemes:



"I'm a vocal individual anyway... If anybody needs help or if anybody's struggling with something that coach is saying and I actually know how to translate that to them, I'll do that every time."

• Oubre on "The Ball Wins":



"Like, the other team has the ball, I want it. I want to take it from them. If they shoot the ball and they miss, I want it. I want to get a rebound. There's more nuance to that slogan... you have to cherish the ball."

• Oubre on the team's blend of youth and experience -- and his fit in the middle.



"It's really dope to be able to fit into both generations and kind of help the younger guys and learn from the older guys and then just continue to develop my game while these guys are trying too get their ears wet."

• Oubre on Maxey:



"Tyrese is dunking, that's what's different... He just came back, dunking tomahawks, and all that type of stuff. So I'm excited for this year... He's just more assertive. I think he's obviously confident, and he's coming into his own."

• Andre Drummond on the first day of camp:



"Great. Like, amazing. A lot of energy in the gym... All in all, good spirits in here today."

• Drummond on his first impressions of Nurse:



"It was good, He's hands on, but... he allows us to play and figure the game out for ourselves. I really enjoy his coaching style... Guys love him. He's a winner."

• Drummond on "The Ball Wins":



"Turnovers, loose balls, rebounds... First and foremost, we need to get to the ball before anything else."

• Drummond on the team's young players:

"They've got a lot of energy, so it definitely was pushing us today in practice... Bona's incredible. Jared's great too."

• Drummond on being seen shooting three-pointers after practice:



"My job here is to just do whatever I'm told from the coaching staff... So if you see more shooting it's for a reason... But my job first and foremost is to get defensive stops, get rebounds, block shots, get out on the break and finish strong in the paint."

