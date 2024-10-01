Andre Drummond hopes to mentor Sixers rookie Adem Bona: 'I take pride in it'

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — If Sixers rookie center Adem Bona — the No. 41 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft — made one thing clear during the team's Media Day on Monday, it was that he is not just willing to learn and listen, but eager to soak up as much knowledge and information as he can from his new veteran teammates.

Given the nature of Bona's play as a rim-running, lob-catching big who hopes to be a force on the glass, one Sixers player stands out as someone he can learn from: veteran center Andre Drummond, who returned to the Sixers on a two-year deal a few seasons after the Sixers traded him after a successful half-season in Philadelphia.

When Bona was asked about learning from Drummond specifically, his face lit up with excitement.

"You guys don't understand," Bona said with a smile. "Having someone like that is a blessing. I've watched him do what he does [well].

24 hours and change later, the 12-year NBA veteran Drummond had wrapped up his first day of training camp in a ballroom-turned-makeshift-gym in The Bahamas.

"A lot of energy in the gym," Drummond said. "All in all, good spirits in here today."

While this is not Drummond's first time playing for the Sixers, it is his first time playing for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. How was the first day with a new coach?

"It was good," Drummond said. "[Nurse is] hands on, but... he allows us to play and figure the game out for ourselves. I really enjoy his coaching style, from the first fly that I met him. I'm looking forward to what's to come."

Drummond couldn't help but single out one player when asked about the team's youth.

"Bona's incredible."



Informed of the glowing nature with which Bona spoke of him the day prior, Drummond expressed gratitude to have established himself to the degree that young players entering the league can look up to him, saying he wants to do everything in his power to help Bona develop.

"I take pride in it," Drummond said of being able to serve as a role model of sorts for Bona. "When I got here, I pulled him aside and said, 'I'm not here to tell you what to do or change your game. If you ever want any type of advice, what to do in the post, just ask.' And he's done a great job of just pulling me aside, like, 'Hey, what do you think about this?'

"I'll bring him [to the gym] at nighttime and we'll work out together, too. So our relationship is very tight from day one."

Does Bona remind Drummond of a younger version of himself?

"Yeah. Just his energy, his physicality, his athleticism. His knack for the ball, too, is incredible," Drummond said. "He's very, very active in the game."

As long as Joel Embiid is healthy, it will be hard for Bona to crack Nurse's rotation. Embiid naturally carries a considerable workload, and Drummond is considered one of the single best and most reliable backup center options in the entire NBA.

However, Embiid is never going to escape the need to rest as much as possible, including taking games off. When the former NBA MVP is sidelined, Bona could factor into the equation backing up Drummond. It is a lot to ask of a rookie second-round pick, but Bona said on Monday that his primary goal is to prove his reliability as quickly as he can.

"I think the most important thing is to show them they can trust me to be able to do what I do consistently," Bona said. "I think trust is key. If they don't trust me, they won't be able to put me out there."

