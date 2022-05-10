Sixers Game 5 prop bets against the Heat

After two convincing wins in South Philly, the Sixers return to South Beach with their series against the Heat tied up at 2-2. Buzz is building in this city right now following Joel Embiid's return to court in Game 3 and James Harden's Wells Fargo Center-rocking performance in Game 4. The Sixers' luck has been on the upswing, so it's time to test my own luck with some Sixers prop bets for Tuesday night.

For reference, the Sixers are 3.5-point underdogs in Miami in Game 5 and +140 ($10 to win $14) to win outright. The over/under on the game is set at 209.5 (all numbers via FanDuel).

Here are a few of the bets that intrigue me for this huge matchup in Miami:

Triple Are Best 🎯

The Sixers have been torching the Heat with constant back-breaking threes the last two games. Danny Green hopped out of the time machine as the 2013 version of himself, making 10 of his 13 three-point attempts across Games 3 and 4. Remarkably, the Sixers have shot exactly 16-for-33 on threes in each of their wins this series, good for 48.5 percent. Will that blistering pace continue all postseason? No, but I'm going all-in on threes right now and seeing if this Sixers can keep that hot hand going.

Bet: Danny Green to make 4+ threes, James Harden to make 3+ threes, Tyrese Maxey to make 3+ threes, Tobias Harris to make 2+ threes and Joel Embiid to make 1+ three

Odds: +5562 ($10 to win $556.29)

20-20-20 Vision 👓

Looking at the last two games, Embiid, Maxey and Harden are all getting theirs. Embiid, while still adjusting to his injuries, scored 18 points in his Game 3 series debut. That night, Harden added 17 points and Maxey was tied for a team-high 21 points. In Game 4, Embiid went for 24, Harden went bonkers with 31 and Maxey got the job done with 18 points in his own right.

If things fall into place nicely, it's reasonable they could all hit the 20-point mark in Game 6. This bet is way less outrageous than my three-point bonanza parlay.

Bet: Joel Embiid to score 20+ points, James Harden to score 20+ points and Tyrese Maxey to score 20+ points

Odds: +378 (10 to win $37.80)

Messed Around and Got a Triple-Double 🧔‍♂️

Harden's averaging 21-7-7 through four games against the Heat. He's gone for 10+ assists three times during this postseason overall. A triple-double for Harden isn't out of the question. While he obviously isn't the same player he once was in Houston, he does have 69 career triple-doubles to his name. Harden's recorded four playoff triple-doubles too, most recently in the first round for the Nets last summer (via Stathead).

Bet: James Harden to record a triple-double

Odds: +750 ($10 to win $75)

Throw Some Stuff at the Wall 🤷

I won't lie, I didn't think too intently about the following bet. Sometimes I wonder if I overthink these things and get too cute, so I just put it together super quickly with the hopes of it hitting.

Bet: Sixers +3.5, Tyrese Maxey to record 4+ assists, Tobias Harris to record 8+ rebounds

Odds: +594 ($10 to win $59.45)

Fading Saint Jimmy 👎

This bet isn't one of my own, but comes courtesy of PhillyVoice contributor Eytan Shander:

Jimmy Butler's been crushing it this series, but I like where Eytan's heart is on this one!

