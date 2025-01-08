Previewing Sixers-Wizards: The NBA's worst team comes to town

Looking to rebound after their disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the Sixers will return to action on their home floor on Wednesday night against the NBA's worst team so far in 2024-25: the Washington Wizards, a franchise in the midst of a youth movement without any aspirations to win in the short-term.

Here to educate about the Wizards and their young core is Chase Hughes, who covers the team for Monumental Sports Network. Let's talk to Chase about some of Washington's youngsters:

Adam Aaronson: The Wizards selected Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft, and after a bit of a slow start, Sarr was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December. What have you observed about Sarr in his first handful of NBA games, and what is the next step in his development?

Chase Hughes: Right away Sarr showed he was as-advertised as a shot-blocker. He began with the longest streak of multi-block games to start a career since Shawn Bradley in the early 1990s. Some other numbers showed he was the best rookie shot-blocker at that stage since Joel Embiid. If you're counting, that's not one but two Sixers references.

So, the defense showed up first and then over the past month-plus his offense has followed. Sarr was doing a good job initially of taking open shots within the flow of the offense, they just weren't going in. Now they are going in -- not only from three, as he's been better at scoring around the rim as well. What it means for the big picture, we'll have to see. But he’s shown recently there is nothing inherently wrong with his shot, that he can make the open ones. He has also been better at finishing around the rim, while showing some very intriguing flashes as a playmaker in the short roll and in transition.



AA: Washington's top draft choice last year, Bilal Coulibaly, has had troubling shooting numbers in his sophomore campaign so far, but has still shown plenty of flashes of future promise. What does Coulibaly need to do to take the next step?

CH: I'd say continue to build endurance for the role the Wizards have him playing, which is a very difficult one. He is tasked with defending the other team's best player just about every night, whether it is Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, he also has more responsibilities this year on the offensive end as a primary ball-handler and playmaker. Not many players in the NBA do all of those things, so for Coulibaly it will take time for him to settle in and part of that is simply having enough energy to expend on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, I think Coulibaly is already taking that next step from last season and you see it in his matchup numbers. Last year he was taking on tough defensive assignments, but this year he's been more successful guarding star players. On offense, beyond the endurance part, some positive signs are there. He's driving into the paint more than twice as often as he did last year. He's also shooting a better percentage when finishing at the rim. The threes just haven't been falling, but that could change as the sample size grows, as he was solid from long range last season.



AA: For many Sixers fans who do not regularly tune into Wizards basketball, who is one other player worth keeping an eye on in this game?

CH: Bub Carrington is a player to watch. He was the No. 14 overall pick in June -- and the Wizards traded Deni Avdija in order to get him, which says plenty about how much they like his future. Carrington is the youngest player on the team, but has stood out due to his shot creation and defensive toughness. He is from nearby Baltimore, so it has been a good story to follow so far as he was essentially the best local kid in the draft.

Carrington has been one of the more well-rounded rookies this season in terms of points, assists and rebounds. He’s also been the best rookie so far at pull-up shooting. Those are his best traits so far. From here, he is hoping to get better at driving to the rim and becoming more consistent defensively.



More Sixers-Wizards information

• Date/Time: Jan. 8, 7:00 p.m.



• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

