Sleet, freezing rain and snow could disrupt Philadelphia's post-Thanksgiving travel

Travelers attempting to head home to the Philadelphia area after spending Thanksgiving elsewhere could face some unpleasant weather on the return trip, according to the National Weather Service's latest models.

An incoming system is expected to bring a combination of sleet, wintry mix, freezing rain and even snow to Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, according to the NWS's Mount Holly station:

The wintry weather will be an extension of a "major winter storm" beginning in the Midwest this weekend:

The NWS puts Philadelphia's chance of seeing an entire inch of snow between Sunday morning and Monday morning at 0%, but the city has a 44% chance of seeing at least one-tenth of an inch. South Jersey, as far south as Vineland, has a 55% chance, while surrounding areas like Doylestown (48%) and Coatesville (59%) also could see extremely minor accumulation, per the NWS.

As of Friday morning, the NWS expects snowy precipitation in Philadelphia to begin around 1 a.m. on Sunday, with sleet beginning around 4 a.m. and rain beginning around 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving itself was free of precipitation in the Philadelphia area, but the region did incur some high wind gusts, including a 48 mph gust at Philadelphia International Airport, according to the NWS:

This year's holiday was expected to produce the most Thanksgiving weekend travel in more than a decade, according to AAA's travel forecast.

