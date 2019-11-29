More News:

November 29, 2019

Sleet, freezing rain and snow could disrupt Philadelphia's post-Thanksgiving travel

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Forecasts
Philly weather travel thanksgiving 2019 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A combination of sleet, wintry mix, freezing rain and even snow is expected to hit Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey this weekend.

Travelers attempting to head home to the Philadelphia area after spending Thanksgiving elsewhere could face some unpleasant weather on the return trip, according to the National Weather Service's latest models.

MORE NEWS: Coast Guard searching for Ocean City kite surfer seen drifting to sea

An incoming system is expected to bring a combination of sleet, wintry mix, freezing rain and even snow to Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, according to the NWS's Mount Holly station:

The wintry weather will be an extension of a "major winter storm" beginning in the Midwest this weekend:

The NWS puts Philadelphia's chance of seeing an entire inch of snow between Sunday morning and Monday morning at 0%, but the city has a 44% chance of seeing at least one-tenth of an inch. South Jersey, as far south as Vineland, has a 55% chance, while surrounding areas like Doylestown (48%) and Coatesville (59%) also could see extremely minor accumulation, per the NWS.

MORE: Chunky bulldog from Pa., named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show

As of Friday morning, the NWS expects snowy precipitation in Philadelphia to begin around 1 a.m. on Sunday, with sleet beginning around 4 a.m. and rain beginning around 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving itself was free of precipitation in the Philadelphia area, but the region did incur some high wind gusts, including a 48 mph gust at Philadelphia International Airport, according to the NWS:

This year's holiday was expected to produce the most Thanksgiving weekend travel in more than a decade, according to AAA's travel forecast.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Forecasts Philadelphia Winds Sleet Snow South Jersey Freezing Rain Thanksgiving Travel National Weather Service Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved