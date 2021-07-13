More Events:

July 13, 2021

Snacktime Philly to perform at new venue in the Divine Lorraine

The event at broad hall. will include food from Natalie Maronski of 'Top Chef'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Music
Snacktime Philly band Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Snacktime Philly is a six-piece brass band that plays throughout Philadelphia. On July 21, the band will be at broad hall. in the Divine Lorraine. Snacktime plays covers of funk, soul, R&B and pop music.

Six-piece brass band Snacktime Philly will perform on Wednesday, July 21 at the Divine Lorraine.

The event will take place at broad hall., a new music venue at 699 N. Broad St.

RELATED: Questlove to perform at Punch Line Philly | Mann Center to screen movies with scores performed live by orchestra

The evening will include food from chef Natalie Maronski, a contestant on Season 16 of "Top Chef." Maronski recently launched underground concepts. with DJ DEL (Robert Del Femine)

Described as "a curated intersection of food, music and culture," underground concepts. includes different venues in the Divine Lorraine.

Coffee shop the daily. opened for business in 2020 and was followed by broad hall., an event space for seasonal dining experiences, weekly DJ parties, art exhibits, community events and other pop-ups. It also has its own kitchen and mobile bar.

the annex., an all-day restaurant/bar with a retail shop, is expected to open in the fall of 2021, according to the underground concepts. website.

Tickets for the Snacktime Philly event can be purchased online. In addition to the performance by the band and food from Maronski, there will be beverages and a DJ set.

Snacktime Philly at broad hall.

Wednesday, July 21
7-10 p.m. | $30 per person
broad hall. at the Divine Lorraine Hotel
699 North Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

