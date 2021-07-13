Snacktime Philly to perform at new venue in the Divine Lorraine

Six-piece brass band Snacktime Philly will perform on Wednesday, July 21 at the Divine Lorraine.

The event will take place at broad hall., a new music venue at 699 N. Broad St.

The evening will include food from chef Natalie Maronski, a contestant on Season 16 of "Top Chef." Maronski recently launched underground concepts. with DJ DEL (Robert Del Femine).

Described as "a curated intersection of food, music and culture," underground concepts. includes different venues in the Divine Lorraine.

Coffee shop the daily. opened for business in 2020 and was followed by broad hall., an event space for seasonal dining experiences, weekly DJ parties, art exhibits, community events and other pop-ups. It also has its own kitchen and mobile bar.

the annex., an all-day restaurant/bar with a retail shop, is expected to open in the fall of 2021, according to the underground concepts. website.



Tickets for the Snacktime Philly event can be purchased online. In addition to the performance by the band and food from Maronski, there will be beverages and a DJ set.

Wednesday, July 21

7-10 p.m. | $30 per person

broad hall. at the Divine Lorraine Hotel

699 North Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122