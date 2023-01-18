More Health:

January 18, 2023

Sexual health misinformation is all over social media, and it can have serious consequences

Many influencers tout ill-advised reasons for halting hormonal contraception – a message that could lead to unintended pregnancies, University of Delaware researchers say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Sexual Health
Sexual health misinformation Sasin Tipchai/Pixabay

Following the sexual health advice of social media influencers can be a dangerous path, researchers say. A new study from the University of Delaware found that contraceptive advice from social media influencers may be putting young people at risk of unplanned pregnancies

Many teenagers feel like they can't talk to their parents or their doctors about their sexual health so they turn to social media for answers. But these sources, however, are not always reliable and can lead to the spread of misinformation and serious health consequences, many experts say.

study by researchers at the University of Delaware, published Sunday, found that contraceptive advice from social media influencers may be putting young people at risk of unplanned pregnancies. Their analysis of 50 popular YouTube videos, posted by influencers with up to 2.2 million followers, found that people were more likely to receive information on halting hormonal contraception than how to have safe sex.

Researchers found that 74% of the influencers said they had discontinued hormonal birth control methods, or planned to discontinue using them, often citing a desire for a more natural way to prevent pregnancy and to improve their mental health. Those that had switched to non-hormonal methods, like fertility tracker apps, cited fewer side effects, natural pregnancy prevention and cost among their reasons. 

But any connection between depression and hormonal contraceptives, like birth control pills, remains unclear, researchers said. And though fertility trackers are popular, they may not be as effective at preventing pregnancies as hormonal birth control methods. 

"Additionally, what young viewers don't see in influencer content is the amount of effort and meticulous planning that goes into tracking cycles," said researcher Emily Pfender. "For example, to use the cycle tracking method as intended, women must faithfully measure basal body temperature and viscosity of cervical fluid at the same time every day, track cycle lengths to calculate their fertile window and refrain from having sex on specific days of their cycle."

Still, social media influencers – people who have amassed larger followings on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, and are often supported by lifestyle brands – hold a lot of sway. 

Studies have shown young people are more likely to trust social media influencers than traditional celebrities because of their relatability and accessibility. Social media influencers are more likely to share personal information with their followers, which strengthens the bonds between them.

Though some research has shown that sexual health content on social media can reduce risky sexual behaviors among young people, sexual health experts fret over the dangers of misinformation. The messages shared by influencers aren't always accurate, and may lead to negative health consequences. 

Certain videos, like one instructing people how to make condoms by using a screwdriver and tape, encourage behaviors that increase the risk of pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections – and could possibly lead to injuries, Laurie Mintz, a psychologist, sex therapist and professor at the University of Florida, told Allure in 2021.

"The efficacy of condoms is based on manufactured condoms and not DIY condoms," Mintz said, adding "Projects like this can land people in the ER." 

But the most rampant sexual health misinformation regards menstruation and vaginal health, Trish Hutchison, a physician at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, and Melisa Holmes, an obstetrician-gynecologist in South Carolina, told Coda in 2021. They jointly run an online sexual education hub for parents and teens called Girlology.

Hutchison said misinformation on how to clean one's vagina runs rampant on sites like TikTok and Instagram, noting she once had to remove a lavender sprig from a patient's vagina. Some young women have developed serious health complications after trying to self-treat urinary tract or yeast infections, Holmes added.

A 2021 study by Plan International found that 80% of young American women said misinformation had a negative impact on their physical and mental health. Holmes said she and Hutchison constantly refute social media myths that advise people to taking a break from contraception to "cleanse" their bodies, or that birth control pills cause infertility.

"The only thing that happens when you take a break from birth control is that you have an unintended pregnancy," she told Coda.

The overall message of these experts: teens should not rely solely on social media for information about sexual health and they should treat the advice of influencers with caution. Though social media is a good way to get the perspective of peers and to find more relatable information, health information received on social media – and the sources it comes from – should be vetted.

Though some influencers are board-certified doctors, others claim to be educators or sexual health advocates, but never provide clear qualifications or sources that back up their claims.

To investigate whether information is trustworthy, experts advise researching the claims and the person posting it. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children offers tips on how to spot misinformation and how to report hoaxes, scams or unsafe online challenges.

Experts advise people not to blindly share a video or post without investigating it. It is also a good idea to look at the comments to see if other people have the same questions or concerns. A good rule of thumb is that if a claim seems too wild to be true, it probably is.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Sexual Health Philadelphia Misinformation Research University of Delaware Studies Birth Control Social Media

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman relaxing at home on the couch

This home maintenance checklist can lead to better health
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police officer, who used Taser on unarmed Black woman during traffic stop, placed on desk duty
Lower Merion Police Taser

Real Estate

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Mental Health

Seasonal affective disorder affects millions of Americans, but bright-light therapy may help
Chronic fatigue syndrome

Eagles

Who is better, Eagles or Giants: Offense edition
011823DeVontaSmith

TV

Revival of 1980s sitcom 'Night Court' premieres on NBC with Philly native director
NBC Night Court Revival

Food & Drink

Snack on charcuterie while learning how to make cocktails at Art in the Age this Valentine's Day
Art in the Age Valentines

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved