April 01, 2020

Man found dead in homicide at Jersey Shore home, prosecutors say

By Michael Tanenbaum
Somers Point Hickman Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 67-year-old Somers Point man was found dead at his Jersey Shore home on March 30, 2020. Atlantic County prosecutors are investigating the victim's death as a homicide.

A Somers Point man found dead inside his home on Monday was the victim of a homicide, Atlantic County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Police were called to the victim's Chapman Avenue residence around 10 p.m. after neighbors called for a welfare check.

Investigators found 67-year-old Somers Hickman, the homeowner, dead at the scene.

An autopsy of Hickman conducted on Tuesday determined that he died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

The circumstances surrounding Hickman's death remain unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7800.

Michael Tanenbaum
