Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event

Yoga and brunch team up under a new event hosted by Sor Ynéz, Philadelphia's newest Mexican restaurant offering authentic and indigenous cuisine.

The Hatha Yoga & Yogi Brunch begins Sunday, Aug. 29 and will take place on the last Sunday of the month through the fall.

The one-hour yoga starts at 9 a.m., followed by a vegan brunch from 10-11 a.m.

Admission is $30 per person and includes a workout with local yoga expert Heather Brock, a brunch entrée from Sor Ynéz and a mimosa or non-alcoholic spritzer.

Organizers say that for each brunch, the chefs will whip up different vegan meals for attendees. The first session on Aug. 29 will feature a vegan chickpea scramble bowl.

"We are excited to begin hosting yoga lovers – and brunch lovers– in a practice of mindfulness and in a delicious vegan brunch," Dana Mello, general manager of Sor Ynéz, said. "We're looking forward to welcoming new guests to American street in our first of many outdoor events!"

Tickets for the Hatha Yoga and Yogi Brunch are available online and through OpenTable, or guests can call Sor Ynéz at (215) 309-2582.

Each session has a capacity of up to 20 participants. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats, though some will be available to rent.