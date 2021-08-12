Pride festival to take place outdoors this weekend in Lehigh Valley

Though pride month has come and gone, Lehigh Valley Pride is taking place this weekend. The outdoor event in Allentown will be full of live performances, food, drink and art.

The event on Sunday, Aug. 15 from run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley, and will feature performances from "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Kylie Sonique Love and Ariel Versace.

More than 125 artists, nonprofits and stores will be at the event, including singer-songwriters Erin McKeown, Crys Matthews and Regina Sayles.

The festival kicks off with the Philadelphia Freedom Marching Band. Local drag queens Carol Ann Carol Ann and Sharon Ann Husbands will emcee the event.

There will be crafts and drag queen story time for kids ages 13 and younger. Ages 14-21 can check out the Project Silk Teen Space, which includes mural making, a silent disco and more.

Tickets to attend the Pride festival are $10 and will be sold at the door. The event is free for ages 13 and younger.

The Lehigh Valley is a 90-minute drive from Center City in Philadelphia. Martz Bus and Fullington Tours offer direct service from Philly to Allentown, as well.

The Bradbury-Sulivan LGBTQ Community Center – the event organizers – say that face masks are highly encouraged at the event and available for those who need them.

There will be a pride pre-party, interfaith service and after party. Also, the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce created an LGBTQ Friendly Business Directory of businesses that signed the chamber's LGBTQ pledge.

The Renaissance Allentown Hotel is offering a Pride Overnight package for $209 per night that includes two tickets to Pride and a $20 nonalcoholic voucher to the Hamilton Kitchen & Bar.

Bethlehem's MusikFest is taking place the same weekend as Lehigh's Pride events, and features performances from Zedd on Friday night, the Wood Brothers on Saturday night and Black Violin on Sunday evening.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Noon to 6 p.m. | $10

JCC of the Lehigh Valley

02 N. 22nd St., Allentown, PA 18104