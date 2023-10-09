SOS: Early Intervention in ABA Therapy Starting at Age Two





When it comes to autism care, early intervention has emerged as a key factor in guiding the developmental trajectory for children on the spectrum. The initial years of a child’s life form the bedrock of their cognitive, emotional, and social development. It’s during this age that the brain exhibits remarkable plasticity, making it ripe for learning and growth, making early autism therapy all the more critical.

Success On The Spectrum (SOS) — the first and only franchise in the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy sector in the U.S. — recognized the importance of early intervention from its inception, owing to the visionary mind of its founder, Nichole Daher.

Daher, who is a parent of a child with autism, has first-hand experiences with the complex terrain of autism care. While searching for adequate therapy centers for her stepdaughter, she became exhausted, if not frustrated, at the glaring gap in the provision of vital early intervention services.

This experience became the catalyst for her to establish SOS, with a vision to create an institution that emphasizes not just early care in ABA therapy but also provides a community-centric environment for all families navigating similar challenges.

“The first few years of a child’s life are filled with incredible growth and transformation,” Nichole says. “At SOS, we’re focused on providing therapy for children as young as two because it gives us a chance to positively influence their developmental trajectory.”

SOS leverages this window of early neural plasticity with a curriculum that goes beyond conventional classroom learning. With an understanding that every child is unique, with their own set of strengths, interests, and challenges, the team has crafted a flexible framework that adapts to each child's individual needs.

The classrooms at SOS are designed to provide a stable, predictable environment that helps children feel safe and secure - a structure crucial for children on the spectrum who often thrive on routine and predictability.

Through ABA therapy at SOS, children learn to communicate effectively, both verbally and non-verbally. They also develop critical social skills, such as taking turns, sharing, and understanding emotions. Moreover, cognitive abilities like problem-solving, attention, memory, and academic skills are honed through this therapeutic approach.

“By starting therapy early, you can ensure these foundational skills are nurtured from the outset, which sets the stage for long-term success,” Nichole says.

However, even within SOS’ structure, there’s ample room for personalization. First and foremost, Nichole emphasizes that their teaching model is based on an interactive, ‘hands-on’ principle. Instead of using flashcards and similar materials, the team teaches by means of immersion, allowing students to genuinely participate in each activity.

For instance, to teach the word 'blue,' teachers may have students play with watercolors of varying blue shades or organize an aquarium field trip where different blues become a key part of their world - even if it’s for just an hour or two.

These field trips and real-world learning experiences form the very cornerstones of SOS’s approach. The outings provide the students with opportunities to apply what they've learned at the center in real-world situations.

Daher highlights that the trips are also a powerful tool to help with reducing children’s sensory overload distress by gradually exposing them to different experiences in a controlled manner.

“These trips allow our students to participate in activities they might typically miss out on due to overwhelming environments. We aim to enable safe enjoyment of everyday activities for both students and their parents,” Daher reveals.

Daher’s vision for SOS undeniably holds the potential to significantly alter the landscape of autism care. By using her personal challenges to provide a beacon of hope, she’s created a lasting legacy that continues to inspire and uplift countless families within the autism community.

As she puts it, “Every child deserves the chance to thrive, to learn, and to grow. With autism, that journey begins sooner than most think. So, the earlier we start, the brighter the future we can sculpt.”

