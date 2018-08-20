Pucker up, ninth annual Sour Fest at Devil's Den begins this weekend

Smitten with sour beers?

The ninth annual Sour Fest at Devil's Den in South Philly will take place from Saturday, Aug. 25, through Friday, Aug. 31.

Eight tap lines at the bar will pour sour drafts exclusively, changing as frequently as they get tapped.



The lineup will include more than 35 new, award-winning and rare finds, including Russian River Supplication, Free Will Whit, Levante Passionfruit Sour, Coppertail BOMP, Liefman’s Goudenband and Graft Cider Farm Flora.

"They’re not for everyone, but the people who like them, love them and we want to celebrate that," said Devil's Den owner Erin Wallace.



To pair with the mouth-puckering beers, Chef Paul Trowbridge will create specials during the weeklong festival.

Saturday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 31

Pay-as-you-go

Devil's Den

1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

