August 17, 2018

Eat your fill of seafood before summer ends at this Atlantic City festival

More than 40 restaurants will serve dishes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
More than 40 restaurants will serve dishes at the two-day Atlantic City Seafood Festival in September.

The annual, end-of-summer event will return to Bader Field this year, after being held at the boardwalk in 2017.

According to the festival, there will be everything "from clams to calamari, oysters to ahi, and even alligator, too."

Tickets to attend are $10. Children 12 and under can attend for free. A portion of proceeds will go to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Most of the seafood dishes will be between $3 and $12.

While the festival's main draw is the opportunity to taste a variety of different dishes from a variety of different eateries, there's more to do at the event than just eat.

Attendees can dance to live music, attend a cooking demonstration, watch a crab cake eating competition, try new beers at the Great Brews of N.J. tasting tent or listen to a guest speaker discuss ocean and marine conservation.

Families with kids can check out the butterfly garden or watch live sand sculpting, then make their own creations.

2018 Atlantic City Seafood Festival

Saturday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 9 
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bader Field
601 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

