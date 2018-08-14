More Events:

August 14, 2018

Almost time for the annual Taste of the Quarter, a three-hour food fest in A.C.

Check out all the delicious food Tropicana has to offer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Atlantic City skyline Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Casinos fill the Atlantic City skyline, May 1, 2018.

The 11th annual Taste of the Quarter at Tropicana in Atlantic City will take place Monday, Aug. 20.

For $30, taste samples from Tropicana's growing collection of restaurants, bars and eateries. There will be 30 participants this year, including chef Jose Garces' Olón and the new Chelsea Five Gastropub.

RELATED: Get free bacon on any dish at New Jersey's Adelphia Restaurant on National Bacon Lover's Day | Collingswood Night Market will follow annual Craft & Fine Arts Festival

Guests can enjoy seafood, such as shrimp ceviche, California sushi rolls, lobster bisque, crab cakes and mussels, or try International bites, like French crêpes, Cuban ropa vieja and Irish potato cakes. There will also be Philly cheesesteaks and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

For dessert, chocolate chip cookies, old-fashioned doughnuts salt water taffy and more sweet treats will be available.

You can check out everything that will be served Monday hereThe three-hour food festival will start at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey in Atlantic County. The organization works to break the cycle of poverty for families and communities.

11th Annual Taste of the Quarter

Monday, Aug. 20
6-9 p.m. | $30 per person
Tropicana Atlantic City
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

