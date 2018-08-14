Almost time for the annual Taste of the Quarter, a three-hour food fest in A.C.

The 11th annual Taste of the Quarter at Tropicana in Atlantic City will take place Monday, Aug. 20.

For $30, taste samples from Tropicana's growing collection of restaurants, bars and eateries. There will be 30 participants this year, including chef Jose Garces' Olón and the new Chelsea Five Gastropub.

Guests can enjoy seafood, such as shrimp ceviche, California sushi rolls, lobster bisque, crab cakes and mussels, or try International bites, like French crêpes, Cuban ropa vieja and Irish potato cakes. There will also be Philly cheesesteaks and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

For dessert, chocolate chip cookies, old-fashioned doughnuts salt water taffy and more sweet treats will be available.



You can check out everything that will be served Monday here. The three-hour food festival will start at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey in Atlantic County. The organization works to break the cycle of poverty for families and communities.



Monday, Aug. 20

6-9 p.m. | $30 per person

Tropicana Atlantic City

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401



