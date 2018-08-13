Collingswood Night Market will follow annual Craft & Fine Arts Festival

This weekend, the annual Collingswood Craft & Fine Arts Festival will take place in New Jersey. Shoppers will fill the streets on Saturday and Sunday to browse the 100-plus artists' stalls for jewelry, sculptures, paintings and more.

The festival will end at 5 p.m. on the first night, but Haddon Avenue will stay closed off to traffic. To take advantage of the car-free streets, Collingswood introduced a Night Market last summer.

This year's Night Market will run until 9 p.m. on Aug. 18.

There will be a sidewalk sale by local merchants, an outdoor dining area, restaurant specials, henna tattooing, a story slam, a mini-concert, an outdoor screening of a throwback movie, family-friendly games and an outdoor cycling class.

Both the craft fair and the after-party are free to attend.

Saturday, Aug. 18

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend

678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108



