Collingswood Night Market will follow annual Craft & Fine Arts Festival

August 13, 2018
This weekend, the annual Collingswood Craft & Fine Arts Festival will take place in New Jersey. Shoppers will fill the streets on Saturday and Sunday to browse the 100-plus artists' stalls for jewelry, sculptures, paintings and more.
The festival will end at 5 p.m. on the first night, but Haddon Avenue will stay closed off to traffic. To take advantage of the car-free streets, Collingswood introduced a Night Market last summer.
This year's Night Market will run until 9 p.m. on Aug. 18.
There will be a sidewalk sale by local merchants, an outdoor dining area, restaurant specials, henna tattooing, a story slam, a mini-concert, an outdoor screening of a throwback movie, family-friendly games and an outdoor cycling class.
Both the craft fair and the after-party are free to attend.
Saturday, Aug. 18
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108
