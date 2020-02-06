Source: Eagles to hire Aaron Moorehead as wide receivers coach

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Aaron Moorehead to be their wide receivers coach. Moorehead was the wide receivers coach for Vanderbilt, and previously coached wide receivers at Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Like Doug Pederson — and many of Pederson's other coaching hires over the years — Moorehead was a former player in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2003 and had 85 catches for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Moorehead's resume:

• 2003-2007: Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver

• 2009: New Mexico, graduate assistant

• 2010-2012: Stanford, graduate assistant

• 2013-2014: Virginia Tech, wide receivers coach

• 2015-2017: Texas A&M, wide receivers coach

• 2018-2019: Vanderbilt, wide receivers coach

At Texas A&M, Moorehead coached eventual NFL wide receivers such as Josh Reynolds (4th round, 2017), Ricky Seals-Jones* (UDFA, 2017) Christian Kirk (2nd round, 2018), and Damion Ratley (6th round, 2018). At Vanderbilt, he coached likely 2020 draftee Kalija Lipscomb.

Moorehead will be the sixth Eagles wide receivers coach in as many years.

*Seals-Jones played WR in college; he plays TE in the NFL.

