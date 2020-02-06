More Sports:

February 06, 2020

Source: Eagles to hire Aaron Moorehead as wide receivers coach

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020520AaronMoorehead Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Moorehead is the guy with the headset, wearing the white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. I think. Maybe. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Aaron Moorehead to be their wide receivers coach. Moorehead was the wide receivers coach for Vanderbilt, and previously coached wide receivers at Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. 

Like Doug Pederson — and many of Pederson's other coaching hires over the years — Moorehead was a former player in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2003 and had 85 catches for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Moorehead's resume:

• 2003-2007: Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver
• 2009: New Mexico, graduate assistant
• 2010-2012: Stanford, graduate assistant
• 2013-2014: Virginia Tech, wide receivers coach
• 2015-2017: Texas A&M, wide receivers coach
• 2018-2019: Vanderbilt, wide receivers coach

At Texas A&M, Moorehead coached eventual NFL wide receivers such as Josh Reynolds (4th round, 2017), Ricky Seals-Jones* (UDFA, 2017) Christian Kirk (2nd round, 2018), and Damion Ratley (6th round, 2018). At Vanderbilt, he coached likely 2020 draftee Kalija Lipscomb.

Moorehead will be the sixth Eagles wide receivers coach in as many years.

*Seals-Jones played WR in college; he plays TE in the NFL.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Aaron Moorehead

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers acquire Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III from Golden State Warriors
Burks-Robinson_020620_usat

Education

National teachers’ union calls for additional resources to address asbestos issue in schools
School District of Philadelphia

Parenting

Here's how long your baby should be sleeping at night – and when to become alarmed
Baby sleep patterns normal

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 2.0
020520CeeDeeLamb

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf, the much-hyped followup to Zahav, set to open in Kensington
Laser Wolf Solomonov Kensington

Arts & Culture

Black History Month events happening in Philadelphia
Mural Arts Philadelphia Black History Month Tour

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved