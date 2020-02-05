More Sports:

February 05, 2020

Report: Eagles to promote Press Taylor, add two others to offensive staff

Taylor will be the team's passing game coordinator as it appears they'll do away with the traditional offensive coordinator role

Jimmy Kempski
Press-Taylor-Carson-Wentz_013120_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball in front of QB coach Press Taylor.

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Taylor will also retain his quarterback coach responsibilities, according to the report.

Near the end of the 2019 season, Doug Pederson essentially acknowledged that recently fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh was the passing game coordinator, while offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was the run game coordinator. As such, there's perhaps a case to be made that Taylor, with dual roles as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will have more responsibility in 2020 than Groh had in 2019.

Taylor continues to climb the ladder in the Eagles' coaching ranks. His history with the team:

• 2013–2015: Offensive quality control coach

• 2016–2017: Offensive quality control coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach

• 2018–2019: Quarterback coach

• 2020–present: Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach

There's also this:

Scangarello has an interesting background. He's 47 years old, and if the Eagles do indeed hire him, it'll be his 13th coaching gigBreiner, 35, was the head coach at Fordham for a couple of years before taking the Mississippi State job. 

To be determined if the Eagles will continue their search for an offensive coordinator. We'll hold off on commentary until all coaching staff moves are known.

UPDATE: So, uh, they may not be hiring an offensive coordinator, per Dan Graziano of ESPN: 

Jimmy Kempski
