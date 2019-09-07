More News:

September 07, 2019

South Jersey Uber driver kicks gay couple out of car over sexual orientation

The driver reportedly pulled her car over after a passenger kissed her girlfriend on the cheek

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Discrimination Uber
Uber driver kicks out gay couple Kristin Michele/Facebook

An Uber driver in Camden County kicked two gay women out of her car during a ride because of their sexual orientation.

An Uber driver in South Jersey kicked two gay women out of her car during a ride because of their sexual orientation.

Kristin Michele and her girlfriend Jenn Mangan were riding in an Uber this week. Michele said she leaned over to give Mangan a kiss on the cheek, which is when her Uber driver stopped the car and told them to exit the vehicle.

MORE: Shooting after Bucks County high school football game leaves one injured

Michele recorded a video of the encounter and posted it to Facebook. You can watch the video below.

(Warning: The video contains NSFW language.)

In the first 10 seconds of the video, the Uber driver confirms that she decided to kick the passengers out of her car because of their sexual orientation:

"Are you kicking me out because I'm gay?"

"Yes, I am. Out."

Michele also posted this message alongside her video:

"This woman picked me up as my uber driver. We took off. I gave my girlfriend a kiss on the cheek and she pulled the car over and said 'you need to get out of my car.' I asked why. She said 'I won’t have that in my car.' I asked what she was referring to. She said 'you need to get out of my car because you are gay.'"

The video, posted Friday afternoon, went viral in less than 24 hours. By Saturday at noon, the video had more than 9,000 views and 113 shares.

MORE NEWS: CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Katie Fehlinger announces she's leaving the station

Mangan, whose Facebook profile says she lives in Oaklyn, New Jersey, said in the comments below Michele's video that the incident took place near Oaklyn.

Uber's website includes a page titled "Advocating for LGBTQ+ equality", which claims the company is "dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through service, equal economic opportunity, and company initiatives."

Michele said she reported the driver to Uber, and spoke with Uber about the incident.

PhillyVoice reached out to Uber for comment, but didn't immediately hear back. We will update this story if/when the company responds.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Discrimination Uber Camden County Philadelphia Cars Ridesharing Facebook New Jersey Videos Homophobia Vehicles Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Lawsuits

FOX29's Karen Hepp sues Facebook, Reddit for $10 million over sketchy photo
Karen Hepp

Children's Health

Facebook debuts new measure to halt spread of vaccine misinformation
Facebook Vaccine Info

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Director Kevin Smith blasts photo theft in keto weight loss phishing scam
Kevin Smith weight loss

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 6-8
CollegeFest will take place at Dilworth Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved