'South Pacific' comes to Bucks County Playhouse in June

Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical "South Pacific" is coming to Bucks County Playhouse this summer for a six-week run in New Hope.

The show will run June 18 through July 26 and star Ryan Silverman and Alexandra Socha in the leading roles.

Set on a Pacific island during World War II, "South Pacific" tells the story of two romances while exploring prejudice and acceptance. The musical includes well-known songs such as "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" and "There Is Nothin' Like a Dame."

The musical also has strong ties to Bucks County. Oscar Hammerstein II wrote "South Pacific" while living in nearby Doylestown, and the show is based on a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James A. Michener, who was born in Doylestown.

The show is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, a two-time Tony Award nominee.

Tickets start at $44 and are available online. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for preview performances on June 18 and June 19. An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for July 12.

"South Pacific"

June 18 - July 26

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S Main St.

New Hope, PA 18938

Tickets start at $44

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