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May 29, 2026

'South Pacific' comes to Bucks County Playhouse in June

The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, which has ties to Doylestown through Oscar Hammerstein II and James Michener, runs June 18 through July 26.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Theatre Performances
Bucks County Playhouse South Pacific Staff Photo/PhillyVoice.com

Bucks County Playhouse will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific" from June 18 through July 26 in New Hope.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical "South Pacific" is coming to Bucks County Playhouse this summer for a six-week run in New Hope.

The show will run June 18 through July 26 and star Ryan Silverman and Alexandra Socha in the leading roles.

Set on a Pacific island during World War II, "South Pacific" tells the story of two romances while exploring prejudice and acceptance. The musical includes well-known songs such as "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" and "There Is Nothin' Like a Dame."

The musical also has strong ties to Bucks County. Oscar Hammerstein II wrote "South Pacific" while living in nearby Doylestown, and the show is based on a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James A. Michener, who was born in Doylestown.

The show is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, a two-time Tony Award nominee.

Tickets start at $44 and are available online. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for preview performances on June 18 and June 19. An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for July 12.

"South Pacific"

June 18 - July 26
Bucks County Playhouse
70 S Main St.
New Hope, PA 18938
Tickets start at $44

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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