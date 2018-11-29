More News:

November 29, 2018

A Novel Idea, a new community bookstore headed for Passyunk, opens this weekend

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Bookstores
novel idea passyunk A Novel Idea on Passyunk/Facebook

Alexander Schneider and Christina Rosso-Schneider, owners of A Novel Idea on Passyunk.

The number of bookstores in South Philadelphia is small, but this weekend the neighborhood will get a new shop with the opening of A Novel Idea on Passyunk.

The shop, opened by a newly married Tinder couple, will sit at 1726 E. Passyunk Ave. (where gift shop Knack used to be), and host community events, as well as sell titles written by Philadelphia-area writers and published by Philadelphia printers. The inventory will also include a mix of both used and new books, the couple told South Philly Review.

RELATED: 5 books from Philly writers that make great holiday gifts

The project has been an ongoing one for owners Christina Ross-Schneider and Alexander Schneider, who will open A Novel Idea's doors for the first time during the soft opening on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering fresh baked goods, as well as happy hour drinks and snacks starting at 5 p.m.

In the new year, A Novel Idea plans to launch a series of writing workshops, author visits, and other community activities for both children and adults. In collaboration with rising Philadelphia literary collective Blue Stoop, three workshops will launch at the store in late January. The workshops include food writing, contemporary poetry, and fiction.

Stay posted on other updates from A Novel Idea on Facebook.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Bookstores Philadelphia Small Business Writing Authors Shopping Literature Passyunk

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Music

Meek Mill talks turning down an invite to the White House, and his Drake beef
Meek Mill picture

Investigations

SEPTA video captures violent assault of autistic man on bus
SEPTA autistic phillyvoice

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Shopping

Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location
Christian Louboutin

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: Making plans takes a toll – headache or not
07282018_headache_migraine_Flickr

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.