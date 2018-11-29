A Novel Idea, a new community bookstore headed for Passyunk, opens this weekend

The number of bookstores in South Philadelphia is small, but this weekend the neighborhood will get a new shop with the opening of A Novel Idea on Passyunk.



The shop, opened by a newly married Tinder couple, will sit at 1726 E. Passyunk Ave. (where gift shop Knack used to be), and host community events, as well as sell titles written by Philadelphia-area writers and published by Philadelphia printers. The inventory will also include a mix of both used and new books, the couple told South Philly Review.