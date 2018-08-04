More News:

August 04, 2018

Southeastern Pa., North Jersey take top spots in high school rankings

Seven of the top eight public high schools in Pa. are located in Philly or its surrounding suburbs

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Rankings
The City of Philadelphia’s public school system has had a tumultuous past decade, but according to data and research website Niche, southeastern Pennsylvania has a decided advantage when it comes to the state’s best high schools.

Niche ranked the best public schools (including traditional, magnet, and charter public schools) in the state heading into the 2018-19 school year (the first day is just a few weeks away!) and seven of the top eight public high schools in Pa. are located in Philadelphia or its surrounding suburbs.

These seven stood out in the Top 10, all earning A+ ratings from Niche’s data and user base:

  1. Conestoga Senior High School
  2. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
  3. Radnor Senior High School
  4. Harrison Senior High School
  5. Strath Haven High School
  6. Downingtown STEM Academy School
  7. North Allegheny High School (Western Pa.)
  8. Lower Merion High School

Unsurprisingly, the schools all had low student-to-teacher ratios in the low-to-mid teens, except for Mastermind, which had a 22:1 student:teacher ratio. 

Interestingly, only one high school in New Jersey’s Top 10 — Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science — was located south of Trenton. The majority are located closer to Jersey City and New York City.

Here's a look at N.J.'s Top 10:

  1. Bergen County Academies
  2. High Technology High School
  3. Union County Magnet High School
  4. Marine Academy of Technology & Academy Science
  5. Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School
  6. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
  7. Millburn Senior High School
  8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
  9. Academy for Allied Health Science
  10. Biotechnology High School

To compile the rankings, Niche used data from the U.S. Department of Education, reported test scores and college data, and its own user base.

Adam Hermann
