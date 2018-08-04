Southeastern Pa., North Jersey take top spots in high school rankings

The City of Philadelphia’s public school system has had a tumultuous past decade, but according to data and research website Niche, southeastern Pennsylvania has a decided advantage when it comes to the state’s best high schools.

Niche ranked the best public schools (including traditional, magnet, and charter public schools) in the state heading into the 2018-19 school year (the first day is just a few weeks away!) and seven of the top eight public high schools in Pa. are located in Philadelphia or its surrounding suburbs.

These seven stood out in the Top 10, all earning A+ ratings from Niche’s data and user base:

Conestoga Senior High School

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

Radnor Senior High School

Harrison Senior High School

Strath Haven High School

Downingtown STEM Academy School

North Allegheny High School (Western Pa.) Lower Merion High School



Unsurprisingly, the schools all had low student-to-teacher ratios in the low-to-mid teens, except for Mastermind, which had a 22:1 student:teacher ratio.

Interestingly, only one high school in New Jersey’s Top 10 — Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science — was located south of Trenton. The majority are located closer to Jersey City and New York City.

Here's a look at N.J.'s Top 10:

Bergen County Academies

High Technology High School

Union County Magnet High School

Marine Academy of Technology & Academy Science

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

Millburn Senior High School

Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

Academy for Allied Health Science

Biotechnology High School



To compile the rankings, Niche used data from the U.S. Department of Education, reported test scores and college data, and its own user base. You can find the methodology here.

